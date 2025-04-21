Cartoon: Running away
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer • April 21, 2025
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Battling in education
-
CartoonsCartoon: Mist-stake
-
CartoonsCartoon: Tariff-ic trouble
-
CartoonsCartoon: Eat your fill
-
CartoonsCartoon: Geese galore
-
CartoonsCartoon: Ping prison
-
CartoonsCartoon: Can confusion
-
CartoonsCartoon: Golden eggs
-
CartoonsCartoon: Causing cultural 'mayhem'
-
CartoonsCartoon: Wrongful relocation
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.