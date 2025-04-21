The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Running away

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterApril 21, 2025
As the Trump administration rolls on in the presidency, ethics have become increasingly concerned regarding the laws and orders that Trump has demanded. Trump has pushed the limits of his power in the presidency more than ever. Firing dozens of federal professionals, pushing against federal agencies, and pushing against boundaries of citizenship in the United States. Though the push against boundaries and laws in the past has helped the presidency to grow and develop, in the current time, Trump has only created harmful effects from these changes. As they continuously violate laws and push against government policy, it is suspected that Trump can not escape the law forever. Although boundaries and laws are to be questioned, if the harm to the people and order is jeopardized, the law must put the president back into order.  (Marlena Reinshagen)
