The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Surgeon demands

Jade Wu, Staff WriterSeptember 9, 2025
Surgeons are in increasingly high demand across the United States, with projections showing sharp shortages in the coming decade. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the nation could face a deficit of 10,000 to 19,900 surgeons by 2036, taking into account that nearly three-quarters of the overall physician shortfall. Previous research also demonstrates a shortfall of 14,300 to 23,400 surgical specialists by 2032. Rural areas face even steeper challenges as one study on the National Library of Medicine predicts a nationwide shortfall of roughly 23,000 surgeons by 2032 and reports only 4.67 surgeons per 100,000 people in rural regions. This shortage affects around 60 million Americans, yet only 10–15% of general surgeons practice in rural communities. Burnout and workforce attrition are compounding the shortage: a 2023 survey done by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) revealed that 32.6% of physicians intend to leave practice within two years, with rates as high as 40% among thoracic and neurologic surgeons. In response, the American College of Surgeons has called for urgent reforms, including expanding Medicare-funded graduate medical education slots, reducing medical student debt, developing stronger mentoring programs, supporting rural surgeons, and implementing workplace changes such as parental leave and new technologies to ease administrative burdens. (Jade Wu)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Jade Wu
Jade Wu, Staff Writer
Jade Wu is a Carlmont High School student who has a variety of interests. She enjoys engineering and computer-aided design, painting and drawing, as well as doing her friends and family’s nails. Every day, she looks forward to hanging out and studying. To her, it’s all about drive, all about power, being hungry, and devouring.