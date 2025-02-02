The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Tariff reign

Marlena Reinshagen, Staff WriterFebruary 2, 2025

As soon as he took office, President Trump had planned to impose a 25 percent tariff on products from Canada and Mexico, sparking debate amongst economists. The tariffs that are imposed, according to some, could cause tension with foreign trade and cause greater problems in the U.S. economy because of Canada and Mexico’s high contribution to American trade. The tariffs, as some predict, could raise prices even higher for most products in the U.S., causing Americans to pay even more for basic products. The tariffs, though seemingly good in nature, has great potential to hurt the American economy and prices as well as trade relations. (Marlena Reinshagen)
About the Contributor
Marlena Reinshagen
Marlena Reinshagen, Staff Writer
Marlena Reinshagen (Class of 2026) is in her junior year at Carlmont and is a Staff Writer for Scot Scoop. She loves writing about culture and art and spends a lot of her free time drawing. Outside of school, you can find her singing, drawing, and reading.