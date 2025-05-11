The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Terms and conditions do apply

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMay 11, 2025
When seeing the long jumble of words under the title or terms and conditions, most people often skip over it and click “accept”. More than two-thirds of people don’t read contracts at all, leading to unknown consequences. It reflects the issue of how easily people give up their rights without being aware of it. Even though reading terms can be tedious, it’s important to know what you’ll be held liable for.
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.