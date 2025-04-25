The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: The chill challenge that forgot the cause

Amber Chow, Staff WriterApril 25, 2025
The most recent trend in the constant rotation of trends has been the USC Speak Your Mind Challenge. The challenge requires the participant to post a video with a bucket of ice water being dumped over. When posted, three friends are nominated and encouraged to donate to Active MindsThe intended purpose was to spread awareness about mental health. However, most people are too caught up in the idea that the old ice bucket trend is resurfacing. The focus should be shifted to mental health awareness rather than a post to nominate your friends for. (Amber Chow)
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.