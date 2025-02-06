The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: The TikTok phone frenzy

Amber Chow, Staff WriterFebruary 6, 2025
Phones with TikTok pre-installed have been listed on websites for staggering prices ranging from $1,000-$10,000. With the recent TikTok ban, phones pre-installed with the app have become rare. Government restrictions have prevented people from downloading the app once deleted. People are now desperate to get their hands on the phones, however, the prices on the phones are too excessive. It feels like an overinflated marketing gimmick. It turns a simple device into a must-have for the TikTok obsessed. (Amber Chow)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Amber Chow
Amber Chow, Staff Writer
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop. She is a coxswain on a rowing team and enjoys drawing and crocheting in her free time.