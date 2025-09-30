The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Ticking scars

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterSeptember 30, 2025
The recent shooting at an LDS church in Michigan brings to light the pre-existing issue of untreated mental health disorders in war veterans. The suspected gunman, Thomas Jacob Sanford, was a 40-year-old Iraq War Marine veteran who previously struggled with PTSD and drug addiction following his service. Unfortunately, it isn’t uncommon for war veterans such as Sanford to act in extreme ways, often including suicide and violent outbursts. Though many debate the real reasons behind Sanford’s actions, such as religion or political outlook, the fact remains that mental health in war veterans goes widely unnoticed. To help prevent extreme acts committed by war veterans, it is crucial that we break the stigma surrounding mental health care and advocate for more accessible post-service mental health treatment programs. (Grace Stiefel)
