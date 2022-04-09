Celebrities bring unique looks to the Grammys

The Grammy Awards are known to showcase many music artists’ talent and unique fashion, and the 2022 award show was no different. Here are some of the best-dressed celebrities who showcased creative colors and designs for their looks.

Lil Nas X

Although Lil Nas X didn’t take home a Grammy award, he surely won for “Best Dressed.” The 22-year-old wore an all-white Balmain design. He completed the look with platform shoes and pearls embedded all over. Fans raved about his blue eyeshadow on social media and how it added to the butterfly theme of his outfit.

H.E.R

24-year-old singer H.E.R took home the Grammy award for “Best Traditional R&B Performance.” She received the award while wearing a bright orange and yellow pantsuit, matching that of R&B singer Aretha Franklin. The wide sleeves and sparkly top made a bold statement, pairing well with her iconic orange sunglasses.

Doja Cat

Head to toe in Versace, Doja Cat caught eyes in her sheer blue dress and platinum blonde hair. The 26-year-old rapper shone brightly with diamonds attached to every inch of her look. Doja Cat paired the Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress with a hand-blown glass purse created initially for Paris Fashion Week.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is well known for his gender-breaking fashion, and he did not disappoint at the 2022 Grammys. Porter made a bold entrance dressed in full hot pink, a seemingly popular color among the other celebrities at the ceremony. He proved that accessories make all the difference with his matching pink gloves and blue statement lip color.

“ If there was a theme to the night, it was an exuberant anything-goes attitude that was not a bad reminder of why red carpets are fun in the first place.” — The New York Times

BTS

BTS, one of the most anticipated celebrities attending the Grammy awards, also brought their fashion game to the award show. The seven members of the band dressed in corresponding suit colors of brown, white, and dark blue. They completed the looks with subtle hints of contrast colors in their purple and teal ties.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa surprised fans with her long platinum blonde hair, which made its first appearance at the Grammy awards. She wore a black Versace dress inspired by their 1992 collection; it contrasted with her new hair as well as complimented her gold accessories.

Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab, a 37-year-old singer, became the first-ever Pakistani woman to win a Grammy award. The singer won “Best Global Music Performance,” marking a critical moment in music history. She was dressed for the occasion with a deep purple coat and unique cut over a sparkly black shirt. Her gold flower pin added a pop of color, complimenting her Grammy.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent won the “Best Alternative Music Album” award and took home the trophy in a pink statement look. Designed by Gucci, the artist wore a wide-sleeved dress that had bright pink feathers decorated on the tail. The shimmery fabric caught the eyes of the public, and her dress was marveled over on multiple social media platforms.