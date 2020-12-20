Don’t wash it away

According to History.com, during 1880-1920, nearly 20 million people immigrated to the U.S. during the height of American industrialization and urbanization. Many were in search of economic opportunities and, ultimately, a new beginning.

Additionally, Pearson’s “United States History” textbook states that “Americanization” was a belief that assimilating immigrants into American society would make them more loyal citizens.

This program pushed foreigners to learn English and integrate American habits into their lives. They advised immigrants to dress like and take on American foods, replacing their homeland’s customs.

However, many believe that America is the “melting pot,” where American tradition is a blend of cultures from all over the world.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “The metaphor of the ‘melting pot’ had been introduced to symbolize the mystical potency of the great democracy, whereby people from every corner of the earth were fused into a harmonious and admirable blend.”

American culture is made up of the varying cultures brought to the U.S. by immigrants, forming civic groups and traditional neighborhoods made of different ethnicities.

Immigrants must learn English and American traditions to fit into society, allowing them to obtain jobs and achieve other economic opportunities.

However, the positive term “Americanization” soon transformed into the modern-day word “whitewashed.”

In “What does whitewashed mean?” by the Daily Bruins Staff, someone who doesn’t speak their native tongue, eat traditional foods, or watch TV shows or movies of their culture, are often considered whitewashed.

“The most likely reason behind this is just to fit in, but people may choose to do this because of general unhappiness with their own culture. Or, in a more emotional perspective, it is a representation of their displeasure with themselves,” the Daily Bruins Staff said.

Therefore, embracing American culture and traditions is becoming necessary to thrive economically and socially in the U.S. However, a negative connotation continues to project onto individuals who had to make adjustments to fit in with the rest of society.