‘Enola Holmes’ breaks gender stereotypes one mystery at a time

“Enola Holmes,” released in September 2020, broadcasts the importance of independence and skill as much as caring for another. Holmes breaks gender stereotypes of the late 19th century by going against the social norms of being a woman, from the need to always wear hats and gloves to being raised to marry and please a man.

The movie does a great job of focusing on female independence and the firm willpower of a daughter in search of her mother. This is because, as much of a struggle Holmes had facing the world to find her mother, she kept going and used her mother’s skills. She fights against a paid assassin trying to kill her, saves the mysterious boy that she met on the train, and outsmarts both of her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes.

The movie stars many famous actors and actresses, including and starring Millie Bobby Brown, who is most famously known for her role as Eleven in the series “Stranger Things,” and Helena Boham Carter, who is famous for her work in films including “Harry Potter” and numerous jobs voice acting roles.

“Enola Holmes” goes over serious topics, including misogyny and sexism throughout history and what young women had to endure during that time. While watching, you can feel the same passion that Enola Holmes felt as she fought against the time’s social standards.

The movie is in the first person, with Enola Holmes herself narrating, which gives the viewer an inside view of the film and makes you feel like you are a part of the history. It’s as if you are brought into that time period as you watch.

It gives a much more lighthearted feel than other Sherlock Holmes films and series while still providing seriousness to what is happening and is intriguing to the watcher.

If you are looking for a fun, heart-filled comedy that is creative, witty, and will make you cry and laugh, you should give this movie a try. You can find it on Netflix for free with a subscription.

