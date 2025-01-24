Finding hope in between the lines

Reporting, innovating, and thriving

Missile bombardments are rattling buildings nearby. Sirens and subdued voices echo through the rubble. Gunshots ring just down the block.

Through virtual reality goggles, a news consumer experiences this scene 6,000 miles from the war zone.

This could be the future of journalism.

“Journalists would take a 360-degree camera, they would record or have drones record, and then they would show you this surround sound news coverage,” said Phylis Johnson, a professor of journalism and mass communications at San Jose State. “You don’t want to read the news — you want to feel it.”

The outlook on journalism, especially local journalism, has increasingly turned dire.

Rounds of nationwide layoffs prompted Politico to write “The News Business Really Is Cratering.” NPR conducted a forty-minute podcast titled “Local News Is Dying: What’s Killing It?”

The New York Times wrote an article on “How the Media Industry Keeps Losing the Future.”

Yet, journalists said that local news, evolving through new technologies, including virtual reality, and different business models, will not go extinct.

“Journalism itself is actually thriving, and we’re seeing people on new technologies, interacting with journalists, and getting excited about journalism,” said Sarah Wright, the editor of the Palo Alto Weekly. “I don’t think journalism is going away anytime soon.”