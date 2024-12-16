Found in translation: child language brokers give a voice to a generation

As the doctor explained in precise detail how her father’s surgery would go, Kyunghee Kim could feel her father’s eyes watching her, glossy and searching for answers — answers only she could provide.

Between meetings with the doctor, Kim would frantically look up the medical terms he mentioned and figure out their translations in Korean, desperate to put her father at ease.

She would hold her father’s hand as she translated the doctor’s words, inserting loving phrases such as “The doctor said everything will be okay” and “The University of Michigan Hospital has one of the best doctors in our country.”

But it didn’t matter what the doctor said or how excellent the hospital and its staff were. Whenever they were in that cold, sterile room, Kim saw a version of her father she had rarely seen before, and it scared her.

“I could see the worry in his face, and that was a very vulnerable emotion to see from him,” Kim said. “He never directly said, ‘I’m scared’ or ‘Am I going to die?’ but I saw it in his body language, and I’d never witnessed that before.”

In late March of 2021, Kyunghee’s father was diagnosed with colon cancer. He had been suffering from stomach pains and fatigue for a while but never reached out to Kim for help in seeking medical advice or figuring out what was going on.

“ You don’t realize how your parents are struggling because they do a very good job of keeping it to themselves and doing what they can to support the family. — Kyunghee Kim

It was only when he received a voice message from the doctor telling him to call back as soon as possible that he realized he could not avoid asking his daughter for help.

In those moments at the hospital, Kim’s job as a family translator transcended words. What she said could either weigh her father down or lift him up, even for a moment.

Sitting in the cancer center, enclosed within white walls and linoleum floors, all Kim wanted was to offer her appa the warmth of his family, to let him know, “I am here.”

While people often see her as just a translator for her parents, Kyunghee Kim prefers to see herself as their greatest advocate, as someone who could use her English to be their voice.

In 1988, Kim’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea, crossing a nearly 6,500-mile-long stretch of water with hopes of finding a better future for Kim and her sister on the other end.

Kim was 8 years old when she had to face this difficult transition and — like many immigrants — prepare to navigate a new home, a new language, new people, and the culture of America.

“I didn’t immediately know the challenges that my parents would face,” Kim said. “When you are only 8 years old, you don’t realize how your parents are struggling because they do a very good job of keeping it to themselves and doing what they can to support the family.”

Her parents had to make a living immediately, so they found jobs at a factory shortly after the move. Later, they managed to start their own dry cleaning business as well.

Each night, after many hours spent working, her parents would come home and take the time to watch movies and read books in English, trying to understand the grammar, pick up the American slang, and learn whatever else they could about the language.

While their English was far from fluent, what they learned on their own was just enough to get by in their jobs.

Meanwhile, after attending one school year in the U.S. in a full immersion program, Kim and her sister were speaking and understanding English as if it were their native tongue. Soon enough, Kim would receive a role she didn’t choose for herself — she would become her parents’ voice in navigating their new home.