Getting on track

Taking the wheel: women in motorsport

Gabby Guidera dreams of being a Formula One driver.

Last year, at age 13, she became the first girl to win a karting championship at Sonoma Raceway, a historic track in Sonoma, California that has hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events. Guidera won the Mini ROK Karting championship and defied expectations and stereotypes in doing so.

“They think that just because I’m a girl, I’m not more aggressive than them but I showed them last year,” Guidera said.

Now, she races in Junior VLR, a higher class with faster top speeds. VLR refers to the engine in the kart, which has a higher engine displacement or capacity of 100 cc (cubic centimeters) compared to the Mini kart engine. This allows the engine to process more gas and air at a time to be converted into power for the kart.

“It gets harder as you go up the series. In Mini, not everybody was fast, but now almost every single person on the track is competitive, and then in Senior VLR, everybody is going to be super quick,” Guidera said.

However, racing cars also means crashing occasionally. Once, at Homestead-Miami Speedway Guidera was distracted and ended up hitting the barriers.

“I missed my braking zone and went straight into the wall. I couldn’t move three of my fingers for probably five minutes, because I hit my arm on the motor so hard. I lost feeling in all the nerves in my arm. But other than that, it was not that bad,” Guidera said.

Often it is much worse for the parents watching.

“It’s very nerve-wracking. I’ve seen my son in plenty of nasty crashes and it doesn’t stop him from racing. I’m shaking all the time, just ready for the race to be over,” said Lindsey Guidera, Gabby’s mother.

Being the only girl on track can be difficult.

“None of the boys want to get beat by a girl, so I feel like there is that ‘they’re out to get her’ factor. Off the track, they’re all great friends, but on the track, there is this sense of ‘I’m not going to let her beat me.’ So I feel like they’re a little bit more aggressive than what she is,” said Ashley Johnson, the mother of Kylie Johnson, 9, one of the only girls who races in the Micro ROK category. Kylie, too, dreams of making it to Formula One.

Many kids in karting share Gabby and Kylie’s dream of racing at the “pinnacle of motorsport,” but the road to get there is impossibly competitive.

“You want to be a racer, but I kind of knew that wasn’t going to happen. It’s not a self-deprecating thing, it’s just there are only 20 racers in the world who do Formula One. Even for Formula Four (a feeder series), you need a lot of money to do one season. Not to mention if I wanted to try to go down that path, I would have to take a lot of time off school and that’s not something like my parents would be willing to allow me to do,” said Yana Kapoor, a 16-year-old junior at Saratoga High School who races in the Senior VLR category, a step above Junior VLR.

Kapoor used to live in Indiana where she and her brother were some of the only people of color to race. In northern California at Sonoma, it is more diverse, but Kapoor doesn’t see gender or racial divide as an isolating factor.

“What the status quo or people outside the racetrack on social media will say might make girls not want to come out and race, but if you’re actually in motorsport, everyone respects you based on whether you are a good driver or not, not on your gender,” Kapoor said.

And there are many good female drivers.

“A lot of the other girls that I see win most of their races. It’s just there’s not that many girls that race, so you don’t see it as much,” Kapoor said.

Kapoor knows she will graduate and go to college soon, where she won’t have much time or opportunity to compete anymore. As a result, she’s more focused on enjoying karting and her remaining time at the track, which she says is also important to doing well in the sport.

“That’s the key, all the people who perform at the top level are always having fun, always with their friends, laughing and having a good time. I genuinely feel like if you’re just having a lot of fun, then when you go on track feeling happy, you just do well,” Kapoor said.

Not everyone, however, starts in motorsport as a kid in karting.

Tati Ziemer didn’t grow up racing, it’s something that she took up later in life.

Her first track day at Thunderhill Raceway Park almost made her not want to come back. Just wanting to make sure she enjoyed driving before investing more money into upgrading her car, Ziemer brought her Subaru with regular street tires and brakes. Some “canyon kids,” or a group of boys who race around canyon roads, started taunting her about her equipment, which made for a discouraging experience.

“I ended up posting something on Facebook afterward saying, ‘Oh, I had an interesting experience, does anybody have any advice for somebody that wants to try again?’ and they harassed me on the post, tore me apart, and tried to tarnish my name. Every time I posted on this Facebook group, these canyon kids would come and try to drag my name through the mud to the point where I’ve had to contact the admin about it,” Ziemer said.

Female drivers often receive online abuse. Under the comments of many posts of female drivers and their achievements, some motorsport fans take it upon themselves to write messages about how women don’t belong in the sport or are too biologically inferior to compete in the same categories as men.

“It’s unfortunately really common. It’s not just me, you could go through any female pro’s comments and just see derogatory stuff, even sexual stuff. I mean, sometimes we’re like objects to men and it’s very sad,” Ziemer said.

Michele Abbate, a professional driver who races in the TransAm TA2 class, shared this experience. She suffered a rough crash recently that forced her to have ankle surgery. Posting about it drew insults in the comments, but for Abbate, it’s important to ignore the hate and focus on winning instead.

“I feel like as a female driver, you have to have thick skin. With my incident, I posted it online because there’s things to learn from it and men left stupid comments like ‘Oh, you drive like a girl’ or ‘girls shouldn’t be racing.” It’s all because I’m a girl, but I don’t even care, I think it’s so stupid,” Abbate said.

Additionally, research from the More than Equal Initiative, which was co-founded by 13-time F1 race winner David Coulthard and aims to develop female motorsport talent, found that women do not progress up the ranks of the sport at the same rate as men, with female drivers representing only 4% of top talent. They are also almost twice as likely as male drivers to drop out within the first five years.

The problem partly lies in a smaller pool of female participants at the sport’s entry levels, lower series such as mini karts and quarter midgets like what Gabby Guidera and Cam Carraway started out in while they were still in elementary school. In order to fix this, there needs to be more awareness and female interest.

“We had a group come out to the track from Sonoma Valley High School and it was great. They brought out a whole group of girls to kart and at the end of that day, I realized you have to bring out girls that are actually interested in motorsports. We can’t just take girls and try to force them into it, they have to have that interest first. We just need to show girls that this exists. A lot of them don’t know that they can race cars,” Ziemer said.

Representation also matters. If more women are represented in the sport, young girls will be able to look up and see their path forward in the sport too, according to Abbate.

“Unfortunately, for my category, I’m the only woman that’s ever full-time ran in it. There is always room for more women in the sport though. I think the more women see other women doing it, then they get the idea that maybe they want to try it,” Abbate said.

Both Ziemer and Abbate also acknowledged the more general problem of the lack of information surrounding how to get into motorsport and advance through it.

“In the United States, there’s not really a ladder system in my opinion. Even karting, especially now on the West Coast, is really dying, so the entry-level for motorsports is simply dead. You have to be on the East Coast to be competitive in karting and make something of it. That’s a big thing is the lack of awareness around where to start,” Ziemer said.

It’s not hard to see this difficulty in real life. Any Google search about karting or other lower levels of racing quickly leads down rabbit holes about racing clubs and necessary equipment, often with hard-to-understand mechanical jargon that can overwhelm people with no prior knowledge or background in automobiles. There is also little information about how to advance, especially to the professional level.

“If you’re new to motorsports and you want to start racing, there’s no information out there on how you do it. That’s probably what was the biggest struggle: I didn’t understand the ladder, where I wanted to go, or even the differences in discipline. There are so many things to consider and I almost feel bad for the people that don’t have even the slightest clue of the different categories of racing,” Abbate said.

Additionally, racing is a physically difficult sport, leading to a widespread misconception that girls are too physically limited to compete at the same level as men in motorsport.

“It can get up to 150 degrees inside the cabin. My right shoe has melted because it’s so hot in there. On top of that, it’s a big heavy car, so with manual brakes and steering, you’re using a lot of chest and arms. I’m pretty strong in my upper body but it’s very physically demanding in every aspect, especially mentally. Racing is 70% mental, you have to stay super strong and concentrated,” Abbate said.

However, the notion that women are physically inept to compete against men has been proven false. According to other research from the More Than Equal initiative using data on the benchmarks of performance for Formula One drivers, there is no reason women cannot reach these same benchmarks to compete with men.

Abbate also believes that a key part of earning respect as a female driver is being honest about the results and struggles of competing.

“I truly think I have a lot of respect on the racetrack because I don’t hide behind my results. I’m very upfront about how I’m doing and I don’t care about trying to represent someone I’m not. I haven’t won a race. I haven’t finished in the top 10 in the last two years. It’s important to share that side of the story, the downfalls and the lack of success, because if you act like everything is great, that’s where the disrespect comes from,” Abbate said. “I don’t like seeing women who don’t do well and they act like they’re doing great. It’s a false advertisement.”

Motorsport offers one of the few opportunities for a level playing field between all genders, which is why it is frustrating for some female drivers to see women in the sport separated into female-only series such as the W Series and new F1 Academy, which intend to increase visibility for female talent.

“With the W Series and F1 Academy, I get what they’re trying to do in the sense of getting eyes on women in motorsports, providing them an opportunity, and then helping them get to that higher level, but I don’t care for segregated racing. I think in the professional levels of racing, it’s much better to have a co-ed grid. It proves that women can race like men. I love racing against the men and I think that it makes me a better driver. It also helps other men realize that women can compete, which is super important,” Abbate said.