The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Google fires 28 employees following sit-in

Bowen Yan, Staff WriterApril 20, 2024
Eighty+people+participated+in+the+protest+on+Tuesday%2C+which+resulted+in+nine+arrests+and+28+employees+fired.
Google Building MP5, Sunnyvale/ Lewin Bormann/ Flickr/ CC BY-SA 2.0
Eighty people participated in the protest on Tuesday, which resulted in nine arrests and 28 employees fired.

Google fired 28 employees on Wednesday following a protest by employees the day before. The protest on Tuesday, wherein dozens of employees staged sit-in protests in Sunnyvale and New York City, including the Google Cloud CEO’s office, led to nine arrests.

The protests were led by No Tech for Apartheid, a group of over 1000 tech workers who have been calling for the termination of Project Nimbus, a $1.22 billion contract from Google and Amazon that provides Israel with cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and data centers.

A Google spokesperson said that their work “is not directed at highly sensitive, classified, or military workloads relevant to weapons or intelligence services.”

Although there is currently no evidence that Google or Amazon’s technology has been used to kill civilians, Google has been working with the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Reporting from +972 Magazine has also found AI systems named “Lavender” and “The Gospel” used to label Palestinians in Gaza as targets. Although it is not currently known which cloud provider is being used to power these systems, the systems have stoked concerns.

“If you’re one of the few who are tempted to think we’re going to overlook conduct that violates our policies, think again,” Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of global security, said in an internal memo.

Despite the warning, No Tech for Apartheid promised to “continue organizing until the company drops Project Nimbus and stops powering this genocide.”

The group called the firings “illegal” and said the action was due to Google being “terrified” of the group, in a statement on Thursday.

These moves come after action from other companies last year, when Starbucks sued its union, Starbucks Workers United, over a post on X expressing solidarity with Palestine. In another incident, a Wix employee was fired after criticizing Israel on social media.

Earlier this month, Apple also terminated several employees after they wore pro-Palestinian clothing.

Prominent figures have faced discipline and firings over comments made about the Palestinian cause since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Bowen Yan
Bowen Yan, Staff Writer
Bowen Yan (Class of 2026) is a staff writer for Scot Scoop. Besides Journalism, he enjoys listening to music, cooking, fashion, and art. He strives to create a positive impact through his journalism.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *