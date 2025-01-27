Harnessing strength through the healing power of horses
Stephanie Biscan sits centered in the saddle, her hands firmly on the reins, her legs anchoring her to the horse’s sides. Her horse instantly responds to each cue, its movements a reflection of her intent. Each step feels like a revelation as her body, once stiff, now moves with the animal.
For Biscan, who was born with cerebral palsy (CP), this isn’t just riding; it’s reclaiming a part of herself she thought had been lost to her condition.
“As a child, I spent nearly a decade being bullied for standing out,” Biscan said. “When I’m riding, none of my problems, none of that stress is relevant. I only have to concentrate on the horse.”
CP is a neurological disorder resulting from brain damage or abnormal development typically occurring during infancy that impacts movement, muscle tone, and coordination. The condition causes muscle stiffness and spasms, leading to involuntary movements that affect a person’s ability to move and control their body, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Having cerebral palsy often makes walking very hard as my brain and my legs don’t really communicate with each other,” Biscan said. “So it takes longer than other people to get my mind and my body connected to do what I want it to do.”
Biscan began therapeutic riding, also known as hippotherapy when she was just four years old. Now 18, she holds state titles in dressage, a sport where the horse and rider perform a series of precise movements, almost like a dance, to show the rider’s control and coordination.
“Riding helped me connect my mind and body in a way I never thought possible,” Biscan said. “For the first time, I could move with more control and independence, feeling my body respond in ways that felt almost magical.”
Young Adele Correa, facing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and developmental delays, found traditional physical therapy overwhelming after attempting it for more than a year. Exercises like balancing on a ball offered little relief, leaving her disconnected from the progress her doctors had hoped for.
Then, at age four, she discovered the potential of therapeutic riding at BOK Ranch, the same program Biscan got her start at. According to Jane Correa, Adele Correa’s mother, she instantly fell in love with the experience.
“At the barn, she’s just Adele, not the kid with special needs. Everyone accepts her for who she is” Jane Correa said. “It’s such a godsend knowing that she has a place where she can go where she is loved and welcome because that doesn’t often happen in all places.”
“When someone who can’t walk sits on a horse, it’s as if their body instinctively remembers the motion of walking,” said Ashley McIntyre, Biscan’s therapeutic riding instructor in California. “The horse’s rhythmic gait mirrors the human walking pattern, stimulating neural pathways in the brain. This movement engages muscles, improves balance, and activates areas of the brain that traditional therapies often fail to reach.”
According to the American Hippotherapy Association, these activated neural pathways can reduce muscle spasticity by over 22%, offering tangible improvements in daily life for individuals like Biscan who live with neuromuscular disabilities. Reduced spasticity alleviates chronic pain, enhances range of motion, and increases mobility, enabling individuals to engage more actively in physical and social activities, ultimately improving their overall quality of life.
Individuals with neuromuscular impairments, whether stemming from CP or developmental delays, often exhibit postural misalignments, such as tilted heads or spines. A study published in the journal Physical & Occupational Therapy in Pediatrics found that therapeutic riding can help correct these imbalances by gently guiding the rider’s body through the horse’s shifting motions, encouraging the body to find a more natural, balanced position.
“Traditional physical therapy overwhelmed Adele, and the exercises felt like a constant struggle,” Jane Correa said. “But horseback riding transformed her balance, coordination, and core strength, and within a year, she was riding a bike, something we never imagined possible.”
“As one can imagine, learning balance on a horse, moving through nature, offers a far more dynamic experience than simply balancing on a ball in a therapy office,” McIntyre said. “Numerous studies have highlighted this wide range of benefits, including improved eyesight, increased blood flow, and, perhaps most significantly for many riders, profound mental health improvements.”
For both girls, the barn became more than just a place for building physical strength.
“When I’m on the horse, my problems, struggles, and anxiety fade away,” Biscan said. “It’s just me and the horse, working together, a feeling unlike anything else.”
Adele Correa, who speaks in simple but heartfelt phrases, shares this perspective.
“Horses make me feel good, like I can do anything,” Adele Correa said. “The barn is my safe space.”
What makes equine therapy so uniquely effective is the intuitive bond between horse and rider. A study from Frontiers in Psychology describes how horses can read human emotions through subtle cues, creating a feedback loop of trust and connection. For riders like Biscan and Adele Correa with developmental or emotional challenges, this bond fosters self-confidence and emotional regulation.
“Horses respond to your energy,” said Tish Dipman, the director of BOK Ranch, where Adele Correa rides. “They don’t judge or make assumptions. For kids like Adele, that acceptance is transformative.”
Beyond the physical and emotional benefits, the barn is a sanctuary of radical inclusion. BOK Ranch integrates riders of all abilities into the same programs, fostering a community where differences fade.
“At BOK, we don’t separate riders by diagnosis,” Dipman said. “Whether someone needs extra support, adaptive equipment, or more of a challenge, everyone learns together. It’s a community where kids of all abilities ride side by side.”
This inclusive environment found at therapeutic barns like BOK creates a sense of equality that transcends traditional limitations, offering all participants the chance to grow and thrive.
Therapeutic riding goes beyond supporting individuals with disabilities, offering profound, transformative experiences for people of all abilities.
“I thought the barn would only help Adele, but her neurotypical sister Daphne has become more confident and self-assured.” Jane Correa said. “It’s such a godsend for me as a parent too. Knowing Adele has a place where she is accepted brings me so much joy and relief”
Equine therapy offers undeniable benefits, yet its accessibility remains limited, according to Jane Correa. The high cost of lessons places it beyond the reach of many families, and insurance companies offer no financial assistance.
“All of Adele’s therapists have said the same thing: keep her riding,” Jane Correa said. “They’ve written reports to try and convince insurance companies to cover it, but it’s still seen as a recreational activity rather than a medical treatment. That needs to change.”
Despite these hurdles, both girls are filled with ambitious goals for the future.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to be in the Paralympics,” Biscan said. “Every ride brings me closer to accomplishing this. It’s not just about the competition, but about proving to myself that no dream is too big.”
According to Biscan, the focus and resilience she developed in the saddle instilled a confidence that propelled her to state titles in Jiu-Jitsu, another of her passions.
Adele Correa, meanwhile, dreams of a world shaped by her love of horses. Last year, she created a school project about a place she called “Horse Land,” where horses roam freely and people live alongside them in harmony.
“She lights up when she talks about it,” Jane Correa said. “It shows how much this experience means to her and how deeply it’s shaped her world.”
McIntyre and Dipman both agreed that stories like Biscan’s and Adele Correa’s showcase the transformative potential of equine therapy.
“Equine therapy doesn’t just heal the body — it changes the way you see yourself and the world around you in ways you never thought possible,” McIntyre said.