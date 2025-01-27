Harnessing strength through the healing power of horses

Stephanie Biscan sits centered in the saddle, her hands firmly on the reins, her legs anchoring her to the horse’s sides. Her horse instantly responds to each cue, its movements a reflection of her intent. Each step feels like a revelation as her body, once stiff, now moves with the animal.

For Biscan, who was born with cerebral palsy (CP), this isn’t just riding; it’s reclaiming a part of herself she thought had been lost to her condition.

“As a child, I spent nearly a decade being bullied for standing out,” Biscan said. “When I’m riding, none of my problems, none of that stress is relevant. I only have to concentrate on the horse.”

CP is a neurological disorder resulting from brain damage or abnormal development typically occurring during infancy that impacts movement, muscle tone, and coordination. The condition causes muscle stiffness and spasms, leading to involuntary movements that affect a person’s ability to move and control their body, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Having cerebral palsy often makes walking very hard as my brain and my legs don’t really communicate with each other,” Biscan said. “So it takes longer than other people to get my mind and my body connected to do what I want it to do.”

Biscan began therapeutic riding, also known as hippotherapy when she was just four years old. Now 18, she holds state titles in dressage, a sport where the horse and rider perform a series of precise movements, almost like a dance, to show the rider’s control and coordination.

“Riding helped me connect my mind and body in a way I never thought possible,” Biscan said. “For the first time, I could move with more control and independence, feeling my body respond in ways that felt almost magical.”

Young Adele Correa, facing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, and developmental delays, found traditional physical therapy overwhelming after attempting it for more than a year. Exercises like balancing on a ball offered little relief, leaving her disconnected from the progress her doctors had hoped for.

Then, at age four, she discovered the potential of therapeutic riding at BOK Ranch, the same program Biscan got her start at. According to Jane Correa, Adele Correa’s mother, she instantly fell in love with the experience.

“At the barn, she’s just Adele, not the kid with special needs. Everyone accepts her for who she is” Jane Correa said. “It’s such a godsend knowing that she has a place where she can go where she is loved and welcome because that doesn’t often happen in all places.”