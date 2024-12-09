How the cookie Crumbls

Seven-hundred-thirty calories.

A nice hearty meal for some. It turns out, that’s the calorie count for just one of Crumbl’s most iconic cookies: the Milk Chocolate Chip.

What began as two cousins from Utah, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley quickly turned their dream into a reality with their intention of bringing people together with a box of cookies. They created Crumbl Cookies—a brand that, upon hearing its name, instantly brings to mind the signature pink box filled with half a dozen of their abnormally large desserts. However, what often goes unnoticed are the secrets hidden beneath the simple packaging and the reality of Crumbl’s not-so-sweet success.

Behind the dough

According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, each Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie contains 20 grams of saturated fat, enough to meet an entire day’s intake. Additionally, one cookie contains 28 grams of added sugar, equivalent to 6.5 teaspoons, exceeding half of the daily recommended limit.

“As someone who really likes cookies, the fact that they contain so much sugar, fat, and just high caloric value, is pretty dangerous because you can only eat about one before it becomes extremely unhealthy,” said Theo Scherer, a Crumbl fan and junior at Carlmont.

Crumbl’s desserts can range anywhere from 600 to 1,100 calories each, meaning consumers might want to think twice about their intake. Combined with the appeal of trying all six exclusive weekly flavors, this pushes their total calorie consumption well beyond recommended limits.

Nutritionist Nicole Malcher specializes in individuals who struggle with binge eating. She advises her clients to look for alternatives that satisfy their cravings while incorporating more nutritious options.

“I take a different approach than other nutritionists. I want to work with the individual to understand why they are eating that particular food. I don’t stop them from eating it because that simply doesn’t work,” Malcher said.

Matcher focuses on building a trusting relationship with her clients by providing factual nutritional information about the items they consume and suggesting alternatives that can satisfy their cravings.

“I find the happiest and healthiest clients are not fully giving up the sweets they crave, rather finding different options that are similar to their favorite treats,” Malcher said.

A bite of balance

Customers with a sweet tooth can definitely fulfill their cravings by purchasing one of Crumbl’s calorie-packed cookies. However, those looking for a healthier, more sustainable alternative should consider supporting local bakers.

Dana Bloom, a former Carlmont student and local baker based in San Carlos, has been baking since childhood. She attended Drexel University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

“A lot of big baking corporations cut back in quality or won’t use the deluxe product if it means they are saving money because they think it does not make a difference. In all my products, I try to use the best quality ingredients,” Bloom said.

Bloom bakes her products locally and delivers them directly to individual consumers and cafés, such as The Yard Coffee in Redwood City. Her products often change based on popularity or time of year. For instance, she makes a pumpkin loaf in the fall and an apple cinnamon crumb cake in the spring.

“A lot of my inspiration comes from the people around me—my culture, school, and my previous jobs at the Four Seasons. I’ve also worked at corporate bakeries,” Bloom said.

Baker Amruta Jejurikar, the creator of Butter and Rose, takes a similar approach to Bloom. Jejurikar prioritizes quality and nutrition, providing vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free options.

“We try to use organic and ethically sourced products, especially our chocolate and the fruit we use in the summer months. Additionally, I try to minimize the amount of plastic to cut down my carbon footprint,” Jejurikar said.

Local bakers like Jejurikar and Bloom have to produce small batches because they lack the equipment that larger corporations like Crumbl use for bulk production.

“One of the best things about local bakers is that the consumer is likely to get something very fresh. I only bake to order,” Jejurikar said.

On average, local bakers like Jeruikar and Bloom produce desserts containing between 100 to 600 calories, a range significantly lower than the calorie counts typically seen at Crumbl.

Moreover, Crumbl does not offer any gluten-free or vegan options, making their cookies inaccessible to those with dietary restrictions.

“There are some gluten-light options, but nothing that’s gluten-free,” said Nezar Ateyeh, the Crumbl Cookies franchise owner in the peninsula.

Sweet profits

On average, a cookie from Crumbl costs between $4 and $5. Each cookie measures about 4.5 inches in diameter and weighs 5.5 ounces.

The average cost per inch is approximately $1, while the average cost per ounce is around $0.82.

Crumbl doesn’t stop at single cookies either. Consumers can purchase a four-pack for $18.99, a six-pack for $24.99, or a 12-pack for $48.99.

To expand its product line, Crumbl has introduced mini cookies and cakes, aiming to attract a broader customer base. Interestingly, customers can’t just buy a single mini cookie, they’re required to purchase at least a three-pack, starting at $8.99. This strategy not only encourages larger purchases but also helps boost Crumbl’s overall sales.

While customers save money with multiple-pack purchases, frequent visits, whether monthly, weekly, or even daily, can take a toll on their bank accounts.

“Crumbl Cookies are not a smart weekly purchase because they are overpriced compared to other cookies. For most Crumbl fans, their cookies are an occasional treat, enjoyed only every few weeks,” Scherer said.

Crumbl goes beyond desserts by offering additional products, such as 16-ounce bottles of water for $2.49 and eight-ounce bottles of milk for $1.99. This strategy allows them to charge a premium, with prices approximately 40% higher than standard retail prices.

Additionally, they offer a plastic cookie cutter priced at $4.99, a product that may seem excessive for simply cutting a cookie.

All this to say, Crumbl’s growth strategy is clearly paying off, with revenues increasing by 11% to reach $122.3 million in 2023, according to the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

A significant factor in this success is Crumbl’s franchising model, which can result in slight price variations depending on the location. For instance, a four-pack in Wisconsin may cost $14.99, while the same box in California is priced at $18.99, reflecting local market differences. This shows just how far Crumbl is willing to go to maximize sales and maintain its market position.

Chip by chip

One of the key reasons for Crumbl’s success is the fact that they have a rotating menu. Out of more than 200 flavors, Crumbl chooses six unique options to serve each week.

“The rotating menu offers a lot of excitement every week. Corporate decides the menu in advance for the entire year,” Ateyeh said.

While this variety keeps fans returning to the website every Monday for the latest flavors, they don’t realize that this approach drives a cycle of constant consumption.

“Each week, they have individual creative items that always seem to spark a lot of interest and are very unique,” Scherer said.

For many, the thrill of discovering new flavors is a weekly ritual, but the frequent changes subtly prompt customers to make additional, sometimes impulsive, purchases. Crumbl’s flavors like “Waffle” and “Fried Ice Cream” maintain high curiosity and drive sales.

More recently, Crumbl has expanded to more desserts including cakes, brownies, and puddings. Starting in February 2024, they now feature at least one non-cookie dessert in their weekly lineup. This strategy further reinforces their focus on retaining consumer interest, especially considering the higher prices and calorie content of these items.

“Desserts has reinvigorated the experience behind Crumbl and just added a whole bunch of different options to appease customers,” Ateyeh said.

Crumbl’s stores also use an open-concept kitchen, designed to immerse visitors in the aroma of freshly baked goods and allow them to watch the preparation in real time. This setup enhances the in-store experience and seems to position Crumbl as more than just another dessert chain.

“It feels more interactive. It’s similar going to Subway or Chipotle, where you see your food being made right in front of you,” Scherer said.

They’ve also reached a major milestone by opening locations in all 50 states in June 2023, just six years after their opening. With 862 stores, they boast more than three times the locations of other companies like Insomnia Cookies, which has 265 stores since its founding in 2003.

Crumbl has successfully built its brand and reputation chip by chip. However, as the company expands, questions about the sustainability of its marketing techniques and their impact on consumer behavior will continue to remain.

Cookie craze

Crumbl Cookies’ popularity can largely be attributed to its impact on younger generations.

Teenagers and young adults are clearly Crumbl’s target audience, as evident in the newly established Crumbl Club at Carlmont. Founded this year by co-presidents Gabriela Cole and Calico Przybyszewski, the club meets weekly to taste and review different flavors.

“We knew a Crumbl Club would be very popular among the student body and a fun way for students to destress at lunch,” Cole said.

The first meeting of the club reflected the popularity of the brand, with practically every seat in the room being taken up by Carlmont students.

“I already go on a regular basis so to be able to have Crumbl at school is great,” Cole said.

With millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Crumbl fully leverages social media to attract highly engaged young audiences. Compared to its other competitors, Crumbl is far ahead in the competition.

In addition to its social media strategy, Crumbl thrives off of the attention of influencers who share videos of themselves sampling the cookies released each week, often in a mukbang style.

“The videos about Crumbl create my own personal desire to go and try the cookies myself and see if they are really as good as the ratings say,” Scherer said.

Crumbl understands that the weekly cookie releases provide creators with fresh content, preventing the monotony that can come from sampling the same foods repeatedly.

“Customers see the cookies, enjoy them, and love giving reviews and input online,” Ateyeh said.

This strategy keeps viewers returning to see what’s new, a clever yet somewhat manipulative approach. However, influencer marketing raises questions about authenticity, as these creators are often incentivized to promote the brand.

According to TikTok analytics, there are over 330,000 videos with the hashtag “crumblcookies,” and 77% of the audience engaging with these videos falls within the 18-24 age range.

The company also strategically collaborates with Generation Z influencers, such as Kylie Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo, to further appeal to its youthful audience.

These partnerships allow Crumbl to expand its reach and increase its popularity by associating itself with creators who have large fanbases, effectively increasing its influence over its consumers.

Crumbl isn’t just about the dough and frosting—their calculated tactics are equally essential to their skyrocketing success.

From a single flavor in Utah to hundreds of options worldwide, Crumbl has certainly crafted a recipe for dominance.