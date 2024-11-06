In a pickle: The battle for the courts

The turf war

Regarding tensions between pickleball and tennis, the biggest problem is the sports having to share the courts.

“You can compare tennis and pickleball to chess and checkers,” Leigh said. “Both are viable pastimes; however, the only problem is that both entities require the same board.”

With the big surge in pickleball players, there has been increasing demand for the construction of pickleball courts. According to an annual pickleball growth report by USA Pickleball, there are now 50,003 known pickleball courts within the U.S.

However, even with the increased construction of pickleball courts, supply can’t keep up with demand, and pickleball courts do not exist in some communities, causing many pickleball players to use tennis courts to play the sport.

In a State of the Game news conference in August, United States Tennis Association (USTA) President Brian Hainline expressed some worry and dissatisfaction with the growth of pickleball as a sport.

“When you see an explosion of a sport, and it starts potentially eroding into your sport, then, yes, you’re concerned,” Hainline said in the conference. “That erosion has come in our infrastructure. A lot of pickleball advocates just came in and said, ‘We need these tennis courts.’ It was a great, organic grassroots movement, but it was a little anti-tennis.”

In addition, the construction of pickleball courts is very costly to towns and cities, making it much more financially convenient to make tennis courts suitable for both sports.

“City recreational departments have to accommodate all their residents, and if there are enough people interested in playing pickleball, they have to find some way to accommodate that,” Leigh said. “The only problem is that real estate is costly, so their mindset is very much focused on how to make the existing land dual purpose.”

In past years, the tensions of who can use the courts have been seen in several incidents.

Tense altercations between pickleball and tennis in the past years Vandalized pickleball courts: Santa Rosa, CA (2021) Pickleball courts in Santa Rosa were vandalized, with 6 quarts of oil spilled on the premises. The nets were also damaged, and a note was left threatening to key the pickleball players' cars. Before the incident, the courts had already been vandalized twice, both occurring on Friday nights. The incident was also followed by an intense interaction with an angry tennis player and the pickleball players on the court, calling the pickleball players "retired rich people" who are "prejudiced."

Pickleball players overtake tennis club courts: San Diego, CA (2022) In the Peninsula Tennis Club in San Diego, a big group of pickleball players set their nets on the courts of the tennis-only facility. When the players were notified that they were not allowed to play pickleball on the courts, the pickleball players refused to leave, resulting in the police's involvement. The players argued that since the tennis club did not have a special use permit, the courts could be used as a public space, allowing them to play pickleball on the premises. The group ended up displacing the tennis players who had the court reserved beforehand and disrupted a kids tennis camp at the time of the incident.

Pickleball players stumble upon damaged nets: Needham, MA (2023) In Mills Field, four of the six pickleball nets that were in the tennis courts had been found sliced up. On the weekend that led up to the incident, there was a verbal argument about the tennis and pickleball players in the community sharing the courts. This led to suspicions that the vandalism and argument may be connected. In addition, after the vandalism occurred, the nets were found to be tossed and trampled following another verbal altercation between the players of the two sports.

On an organizational level, the USTA has also shown resistance to the growth of pickleball by launching a new program called the USTA Red Ball Tennis Program. This new program aims to help players get into tennis a lot easier by eliminating more complicated aspects of the game.

“The shorter court, lighter rackets, and 66-75% slower balls allow for full tennis swings in a smaller space, which gives instant success to new players and can be quite fun for current players of all skill levels,” said USTA national manager Marilyn Sherner in a press interview about the program.

Although the Red Ball program is designed to make tennis more accessible to players, there has been criticism and suspicion about the many similarities Red Ball shares with pickleball, such as the game being played on a pickleball-sized court.

“At the end of the day, this program is about money,” Shaw said. “If you were the head of USTA, you’re trying to grow your business every year, and you do that by having players join teams. I think that’s why the USTA is having a hard time with it, they’re actually losing players to pickleball.”

While it is hard to say for sure what the intentions of the USTA are with its launch of the Red Ball Program, it is undeniable that the tennis association has lost quite a bit of players to pickleball.

For example, former professional tennis players like Jack Sock and Sam Querrey retired from tennis to play pickleball professionally. In addition, tennis legends like Andre Agassi and John McEnroe have appeared on television before, competing in big pickleball tournaments such as the Pickleball Slam, the highest-rated pickleball telecast.

“It’s gotten to the point where products are making commercials with pickleball involved, there’s Major League pickleball with money getting involved, and many celebrities and professional athletes endorsing the sport,” Leigh said.

While pickleball has found great success in its growth, stigmas towards the sport among tennis players have become more common within the community.

“There’s a little bit of an elitist attitude that tennis players have towards pickleball,” Shaw said. “Many have the idea that because pickleball players don’t have to take a million lessons to get really good at the sport, it makes pickleball less than tennis.”

Even though claims like the one Shaw mentioned about pickleball may be illogical or quite extreme, it serves as a sign that something needs to be done to mend the relationship between the two sports.