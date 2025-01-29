Inside the world of college sports recruiting

Establishing connections

Recruitment is anything but a passive process. Athletes must leverage any opportunity to draw attention from college coaches who are looking at thousands of athletes every year. For many, this means joining a high-level club team outside of school sports.

Being a part of Stanford Diving Club helped Man a lot, since the club’s main goal was to help him and his teammates get recruited.

“We have a lot of networking connections here, but everyone was in on it, just emailing coaches, and a lot of my coaches already knew some college coaches personally, so they put in good words about us. We had a pretty big class for 2025, seven kids or so, and we’d all share news with each other, and just help each other out,” Man said.

In many cases, solely high school sports aren’t enough for an athlete to get on the radar of colleges. Club teams can provide more exposure, as well as connections to different schools. This holds true for former Fairfield Division I soccer coach Rich Williams, who wouldn’t attend many high school games.

“It would be rare that I would go to a high school game. I would say 95% of my recruiting was from clubs,” Williams said.

Instead, high-level club games made up a large portion of Williams’ scouting.

“When I was doing it, the MLS NEXT league or the Development Academy was just coming to fruition, so that was an easy place to go and scout players on a weekend. So if I was local, I could just look up the MLS next schedules or a National Premier League (NPL) schedule and go watch some teams that I knew had local players,” Williams said.

Being relentless in contacting coaches and showing interest is also extremely important, both for the player and the school they’re contacting.

“You can go after players that you know are interested in your school, that’s a good starting point. By them filling out a recruiting questionnaire, coming to a camp, sending an email or making a call, then that goes on your list of kids who want to come to your school,” Williams said.

Reaching out and building relationships with coaches is essential for anyone looking to make it. Athletes need to push their names out in order to be recognized, and especially in the modern age, an online presence is mandatory. Coaches need a way to quickly assess players’ skill sets to determine whether they have the potential to play. According to the University of Iowa, 85% of Division I, II, and III coaches across 19 sports reported using online platforms to research recruits.

To showcase their highlights, Yadavalli and Man both made YouTube channels where they uploaded footage of them competing, while Luzzo mainly used Twitter to advertise himself and contact coaches.

“I posted a bunch on Twitter. Twitter helped a lot since you can DM coaches,” Luzzo said.

In an analysis of over 5.5 million tweets using machine learning, the University of Iowa also found that being active on Twitter significantly increased the likelihood of an athlete receiving an offer. Self-promotion tweets, such as sharing accomplishments, correlated with a 35% increase in chances of receiving an offer. Ingratiation tweets, tweets complimenting fellow athletes or coaches, were slightly less impactful but still important, correlating with a 21% increase.

In combination with online contact, attending showcases and camps in person is a huge factor for athletes looking to get recruited.

“I would say reaching out online and showcases in person are equally important. If you’re doing a showcase, make sure to reach out to them and introduce yourself, and that lets them put a name to a face and be like, ‘This guy emailed me before the showcase; I’ll look out for him and see how he does,’” Luzzo said.

The main benefit of showcases for players is that they get to meet and impress coaches face-to-face, potentially raising further interest.

“When I was at Surf Cup, I got the opportunity to meet the Caltech coach in person. He said he really enjoyed meeting me and watching me play and wanted to stay in contact so we could set up a camp or a campus tour,” Yadavalli said.

In-person events are also beneficial for coaches looking to narrow down their list of players. Compared to online highlight reels, coaches can see how a player performs throughout the course of a game, including things like their attitude and work ethic, not just their best moments.

“You’re looking for impact players that can immediately help you win, and then you’re also looking for players that can improve the squad,” Williams said, “You kind of have to wade your way through all the people who are interested, so you go watch them play or invite them to a camp to get a read on whether they can play at that level or not.”