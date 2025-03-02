The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Krazy for K-pop

Amber Chow, Staff WriterMarch 2, 2025
In the buzzing world of K-pop, there are many dedicated fans. However, some intense fans can sometimes cross the line into obsession. Some fans develop an emotional attachment to the idols that can lead to entitlement over an idol’s choice. While fan support is crucial, there is a fine line between admiration and intrusion. To maintain a healthy fan-to-idol relationship, it is key to realize the boundaries of artists (Amber Chow)
Amber (class of 2027) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and is a staff writer at Scot Scoop.