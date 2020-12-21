Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’: Season 7 returns to Earth

Photo / Walt Disney / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0. “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” garnered high praise for its earlier seasons, but some of its later seasons fail to meet the same standards.

The 7th season of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” premiered on ABC on May 27, 2020, and became available to watch on Netflix in October of 2020.

The popular show takes place in the Marvel Universe, giving viewers an inside look at it without major characters like Iron Man and Captain America. The show follows a team of Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D) agents who fight to protect Earth against global and galactic threats.

Season 7 moves throughout many different time periods as a team of agents try to prevent an alien robot race from manipulating the timeline so S.H.I.E.L.D would cease to exist. Running into big villain names like the Malick family and witnessing Hydra’s beginnings, Marvel enthusiasts are given the answers they have been looking for since the first season in 2013.

Major secrets about S.H.I.E.L.D and the many different plans were exposed, leading enthusiasts to tie everything back into the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With plot twists and cliff hangers, season 7 is exhilarating and intriguing. However, poor ratings of the past couple of seasons have made the future of the show unknown.

The show began off to a good start and highlighted some of the most beloved agents, including Agent Coulsen, who never seems to die, but as the show saw many knew agents grow and become leaders, it seemed as if the show lost the true meaning of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Season 5 and 6 became very hectic and led viewers to get lost among the many characters and timelines the team met. To many enthusiasts, it was a letdown that the timelines weren’t clear and there were no appearances from any of the mainstream Marvel characters.

Without the appearances of popular marvel characters, the show began to lose its magic as the timelines and episodes seemed forced. But as season 7 opened up to the public beloved characters like Agent Coulson, played by Clark Gregg, and Daisy Johnson, played by Chloe Bennet, steal the hearts of Marvel enthusiasts once again.

There is no doubt that the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D has had a major role in the MCU, and with many questions answered, only time will answer the final question, what’s next for the Marvel Universe and the world’s beloved characters.