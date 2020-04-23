Netflix gives fame to fast-rising show ‘Money Heist’

Most binge-watchers look for action-packed shows which leave them speechless and wanting to watch more. “Money Heist” does precisely that.

Originally, the show was first broadcasted through a Spanish network under its original name, “La Casa de Papel.” The show did not receive that much feedback and was thought to end, but Netflix picked it up in 2017. After changing the name and splitting up the episodes to make two seasons, the show instantly gained attraction around the world.

The first two seasons take place at the Royal Mint of Spain, where a group of robbers locks themselves in the impenetrable building to print their own money. Of course, things do not go as planned, and the group must fight their way through many challenges.

The robbers’ plan is very unlike any other the world had seen. Many heist movies or shows usually include a small group of robbers who walk in firing their guns and raiding all the money they can from the vaults. “Money Heist” is very intricate and can be seen to viewers as a new kind of thriller.

The blockbuster movie “Heat” is thought to be the greatest American heist movie of all time. However, “Money Heist” arguably leaves its viewers more stunned and amazed.

The show does not let down for suspense and action, which gives most binge-watchers their daily dose of excitement. Each episode gives the viewer something new to think about and makes them wonder what the robbers will do next.

Throughout the elaborate scheme, which takes two seasons to carry out, the robbers are thrown many different problems that they have to overcome in order to stay alive. Netflix was not done there; after the show rose to Netflix’s top 10, they decided one heist was not enough.

Season three, which premiered on July 19, 2019, gives the viewer an even more suspenseful and fulfilling plot. After being introduced to new characters and a new setting, the season gives the massive fan base another season to drool over. But what the viewers did not know was that they would be left on another cliffhanger, leaving them waiting for a fourth season. In April of 2020, Netflix premiered Season 4, and they are not done yet clueing to the viewers that there may be a fifth season.

