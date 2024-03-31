Opinion: Trump says farewell to democracy

Rei Baxter America becomes Trump’s chessboard. If Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, he will inevitably abandon our democracy and control society like pieces on a chessboard.

If Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, we can say farewell to our beloved democracy and the freedom we pride ourselves on.

The 2024 presidential primaries are not quite over, yet Trump has already overwhelmingly won against the other republican candidates. In just the first month, he received enough delegates to secure the nomination to run for president.

It is astonishing how many people still support Trump, considering the immense criminal charges he faces, but that’s America.

Trump has four indictments, and he faces an astonishing 88 charges within those indictments. The most alarming charges are the involvement in fraudulent voting and the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. While it has yet to be proven in court whether or not he is guilty, the risk that he might be guilty should be enough to deter people from wanting Trump as president.

It is almost certain that Trump does not care about the Constitution, one of the most critical documents in America’s democratic history. He goes so far as to disregard it.

In an interview with Trump by The National Pulse, Trump said, referring to his request to former Vice President Mike Pence to pause the electoral votes on Jan. 6, “They changed the law so that the vice president could not do what I said he could do.”

The law Trump refers to is embodied in the Constitution and restated in the Electoral Control Act of 1887. This act states that the president of the Senate, also known as the vice president, has no right to determine, accept, or reject votes. We should want a leader who knows about the foundations of our government, not one who thinks it does not apply to him. Trump believes that as president, he can do whatever he wants because the Constitution does not dictate his word. This way of thinking cannot be passed off as a democracy.

Moreover, Trump’s policies and the rules he wants to enforce are closer to those of a dictator than those of a democratic leader. Trump is heavily anti-immigration, and many critics agree he takes his words to the point of copying Hitler.

In The National Pulse interview discussing Trump’s policies and his goals, Trump said, “They (immigrants) are poisoning the blood of our country.”

Hitler used this exact phrase to describe the Jewish people in his book Mein Kampf.

Trump himself said in an interview that he would like to be a dictator on the first day of his presidency. We should not be willing to take this risk on Trump if we care so much about our country.

In 1937, Louis Brandeis said, “The only title in our democracy superior to that of president is the title of citizen.” If America wants to uphold this ideal, Trump is not the answer.