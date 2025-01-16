Opinion: You will never be rich, and that’s by design

You won’t become a billionaire, grace the cover of Forbes, or achieve the financial empire you envision for yourself. This isn’t meant as criticism; it’s simply the truth.

Since the dawn of modern capitalism, society has equated success with monetary wealth. This narrative, perpetuated by economic elites and the media, glamorizes an image of financial prosperity that feels universally attainable. We’re told that anyone can climb the financial ladder if they work hard enough and that wealth is the natural reward for effort and ingenuity.

It makes sense to want wealth. Everyone dreams of a life free from financial constraints, one where money is no longer a source of stress. Yet, in recent decades, this desire has transformed. The pursuit of financial comfort has been replaced by a cultural obsession with accumulating vast fortunes. Wealth is no longer just a means to an end but has become the ultimate marker of success and self-worth.

In reality, wealth is far from evenly distributed. According to global data, half of the world’s net wealth belongs to the top 1%, while the top 10% holds 85% of the total wealth. Meanwhile, the bottom 90% collectively possess just 15% of global wealth.

Within the U.S., the disparity is equally stark. Achieving extreme wealth is incredibly rare, and those who do rarely get there through effort alone. Instead, luck — whether through inheritance, connections, or timing — plays a critical role.

Steve Jobs himself recognized the importance of luck in his success. He credited his upbringing in Silicon Valley, access to mentorship, and exposure to early technology as pivotal factors. A 2018 study published in Advances in Complex Systems supports this, finding that luck, rather than talent or effort, is the most significant predictor of extreme financial success. The most successful individuals, the study concluded, were not the most skilled but those who benefited from favorable circumstances

The idea that wealth is the inevitable outcome of hard work is not accidental. It is a carefully crafted narrative that serves the interests of corporations and economic elites. As Elon Musk famously said:

“If other people are putting in 40-hour work weeks and you’re putting in 100-hour work weeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in four months what it takes them a year to achieve.”

This mindset glorifies overwork while ignoring structural inequalities. It allows corporations to justify paying stagnant wages and minimal benefits while deflecting attention from systemic issues like corporate greed and income inequality. Workers are led to believe that their financial struggles result from personal failure rather than systemic forces.

This myth also weakens collective efforts to improve economic conditions. When workers internalize the belief that their economic position is solely their fault, they are less likely to support unions or advocate for systemic change. Historically, labor movements have been crucial in narrowing wage gaps and fostering economic equity, but this narrative undermines such collective action.

The notion that wealth can be entirely self-made is further contradicted by the persistence of intergenerational wealth. In North America, approximately 60% of the ultra-rich inherit their fortunes, according to Wealth-X. Inheritance and family connections are significant factors in wealth concentration, with about 51% of total U.S. wealth attributed to inheritance.

Social mobility — the idea that one can move up the economic ladder — is more myth than reality. Data shows that only 16% of individuals in the U.S. move up an income tier, while an equal percentage move down, and 68% remain stuck in the same economic class. This lack of mobility underscores the growing divide between those with access to wealth and opportunity and those without.

The societal obsession with wealth has profound consequences for everyday workers. The glorification of financial success normalizes overwork and exploitation. Many workers internalize the belief that their economic struggles are their fault, leading to cycles of burnout and disillusionment.

To bridge the gap, workers often take on multiple jobs or work excessive hours, enriching corporations without significantly improving their financial situations. This system benefits the wealthy while perpetuating economic inequality and leaving workers feeling unfulfilled and trapped.

The uncomfortable truth is that most people will never achieve extraordinary wealth. Instead of continuing to pursue an unattainable financial ideal, society needs to redefine what it means to be successful.

Rather than measuring success by the size of one’s bank account, we should focus on financial stability, personal fulfillment, and systemic fairness. A culture that values equity over excess would empower individuals to live meaningful lives without succumbing to the fruitless pursuit of unattainable wealth.

Living for financial security and fulfillment — not for relentless accumulation — enables us to break free from the systems that perpetuate inequality. While ambition and hard work remain important, we must also advocate for systemic changes that promote economic equity and level the playing field for all.