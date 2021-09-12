Poll: What is the best part of fall?

About the Writer
Maya Brazil, Staff Writer
Maya Brazil is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and a first-year journalism student. She is interested in Bay Area news because she is thrilled to learn about the local area. As a Carlmont Key Club member, she is aware of local events.
Twitter: @brazil_maya
