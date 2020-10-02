President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump announces that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after contact with Hope Hicks who tested positive for the virus earlier today.

At around 10 p.m. PT, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

The president tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The news came hours after the announcement that Hope Hicks, a White House aide, had tested positive for the disease. Hicks had reportedly spent time with the president – neither of them wearing masks.

“[Hicks], who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” President Trump tweeted Thursday evening.

Minutes after, Melania Trump also took to Twitter.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” the First Lady tweeted.

In a memo released shortly after the tweet, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley explained that he had received word of the positive test results Thursday evening.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote. “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.”

Conley also explained that he expects the president to continue carrying out his duties.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend quarantining for 14 days, as coronavirus has an incubation period of one to two weeks. President Trump has yet to comment on what his quarantine will look like.

While he is currently asymptomatic, President Trump’s age, 74, makes him more vulnerable to the effects of the disease. According to the CDC, eight out of every 10 COVID-19 deaths reported in the United States have been in adults 65 years and older.

With upcoming debates and rallies planned, the future remains unclear as we near the next presidential election.

This is a developing story.