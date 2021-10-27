Procrastinating teens scramble to buy Halloween costumes

As Halloween approaches, people of all ages have begun the search for costumes.

For those who have procrastinated their search for the perfect costume, some feel an overwhelming sensation of panic and experience a last-minute struggle that may leave them costumeless or with a costume that they did not initially want.

For some Carlmont students, the process of buying a costume has been a difficult one.

“I bought it [a costume] last week, but I strongly disliked it, so I rebought everything today,” said sophomore Mariana Panisset. “I procrastinated the whole process, which left me with little time to put everything together.”

Panisset was not the only student to put off purchasing a Halloween costume this year. Some students, though they may have procrastinated, were successful in finding a costume.

“I bought my Halloween costume from Spirit Halloween. I procrastinated a lot, and I did not even think about it until the [past] weekend was over,” said sophomore Tizara CheemaMinhas.

For CheemaMinhas, the consequences of procrastination caught up to her while she was searching for a costume.

“It was hard to find a costume [as a result of] my procrastination. There was nothing left. There were no sizes, colors, or any of my top picks for costumes,” CheemaMinhas said.

Even those who found costumes available had to go to extra lengths to acquire their purchases.

“The nearest available location to pick up my costume was in Fremont. That’s a 30-minute drive without traffic. The costume I got there was not what I had expected, so I had to purchase a new one,” Panisset said.

For Panisset, procrastinating her costume search came as a result of a busy schedule.

Panisset said, “I have a lot of work, and by the time I looked into it [buying a costume], things were already difficult to find.”

For others, there may be different motives for procrastination. For CheemaMinhas, she attributes her procrastination to a lack of creativity and the fact that she didn’t realize how far away the holiday was.

“I was too lazy, and I didn’t think of anything. I thought that Halloween was so far away and that I could do it later. But it comes up out of the blue, and then you have a hard time getting a costume or cannot find one,” said CheemaMinhas.

Although procrastinating students are facing struggles, staff members such as Addy Cornwall, an employee at Spirit Halloween, are happy to help customers.

Cornwall said, “[Helping customers is] what we are here for. The first day of October till the day before Halloween, we see customers coming in and out of the store [and want to help everyone we can].”