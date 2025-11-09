Ravens rip through Scots in season finale

Harun Berk Yasar Jude Abrams-Scheppler prepares to throw the ball to a teammate. This play resulted in Abrams-Scheppler getting sacked. “If we want to excel and continue to play in a higher league, then we must show up and put in the work,” Hunter said.

The Carlmont junior varsity football team wrapped up its season with a 34-6 loss at home against the Sequoia Ravens on Friday.

“We always try to emphasize a growth mindset, and we enjoy trying to hype each other up,” said Carlmont head coach Joshua Hunter.

The Scots opened the first quarter strong, scoring a touchdown early in the quarter. However, they received an offensive holding penalty, invalidating the touchdown. Shortly after, a turnover on downs allowed the Ravens to counter with sophomore wide receiver Jack Strong scoring a touchdown with one second left in the quarter, putting the score at 7-0 after a successful kick for an extra point from the Ravens.

The second quarter started with the Ravens sacking the Scots quarterback, sophomore Jude Abrams-Scheppler. The Scots swiftly replied with a 60-yard rush, placing them right in front of the end zone. This allowed Carlmont sophomore running back Preston Van Hofwegen to score the Scots’ first touchdown of the game, narrowing the Ravens’ lead to 7-6.

“Something I learned is to keep my head up, even if the scoreboard is bad, I just move on to the next game,” said Carlmont freshman Rocky Herrmann.

After an interception from Sequoia sophomore Keianu Makasini, the Ravens were lightning fast to counter, scoring two consecutive touchdowns from Sequoia sophomore Angel Ruvalcaba and Sequoia sophomore Dominic Thorborne, ending the second quarter 22-6.

“We really wanted to get back at them after last year. We didn’t care about the record, we just wanted to play our best and win,” Thorborne said.

The Ravens continued their momentum into the second half, with touchdowns from Makasini and Sequoia freshman Harrison Roberts. This resulted in the game ending 34-6.

As the season comes to an end, coaches look ahead to next year.

“We hope that we can find a way to work harder together and improve not only physically, but mentally, and just try to work as one,” Hunter said.