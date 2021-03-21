Red Versus Orange Tiers: A COVID comparison

The red tier restrictions include indoor dining, unlike the purple tier, which only had outdoor. However, the orange tier loosens this restriction further, allowing 50% of restaurant capacity or 200 customers, whichever is less. To add on, throughout the pandemic, people have wanted to see family and friends. While this is allowed in both the red tier and orange tier, it is not encouraged.

"Small private gatherings are allowed outdoors and indoors with modifications," wrote San Mateo County in a news release about the red tier.

And suppose one does choose to partake in a gathering. In that case, it is vital to note that only three households may meet. It's also essential to know that shouting, chanting, and singing are discouraged and that people with a high risk of sickness should not attend. Travelling is also not recommended in most cases in the red tier.

"Californians should remain local (not traveling more than 120 miles from their home or other place of residence) and avoid non-essential travel," wrote San Mateo County in a news release about the red tier.

In the orange tier, this gets a bit less restrictive, allowing some more travel.

"You can travel for urgent matters or if such travel is essential to your permitted work. Even though businesses around the state are opening up, avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible," wrote San Mateo County about the past orange tier in October.

In the red tier, many other forms of entertainment are closed as well. Still, small amusement parks can open in the orange tier.

"Amusement parks, bars without meal service, bowling alleys, indoor playgrounds, live theater, saunas and steam rooms, nightclubs, and festivals are not permitted," wrote San Mateo County in a news release about the red tier.