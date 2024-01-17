San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: where little artists dream big

Antonina Mikriukova Kids paint masks at an art-making activity led by Roseli Ilano in the Gina and Stuart Peterson White Box. This was one of the most popular activities at the Family Day and was organized by Amy Lange. “My favorite part is when kids say, ‘Wow, I had such a good time,'” Lange said.

Splattered with colorful paints, kids leave the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) with their own masterpieces and a greater appreciation for art. SFMOMA held a Free Family Day on Jan. 14 to inspire kids and unite the community.

On a Free Family Day, SFMOMA provides complimentary admission for up to four adults accompanying a minor — children are always welcome at the museum for no cost. Aside from the exhibitions, there are activities such as storytelling, crafting, and scavenger hunts designed to engage kids.

All of the activities at this Free Family Day were themed to the museum’s Pacita Abad exhibition. From quilts to paintings, the Pacita Abad exhibition is known for its vibrant colors and dynamic designs.

For instance, the crafting activities gave children the opportunity to design masks and jewelry with intricate coloring patterns.

Many kids were interested in the museum’s activities. The scavenger hunt evoked a fun, competitive atmosphere, and many kids participated in the art-making that was offered.

“Our goal is to make the kids feel welcome in the museum. There’s not a lot of opportunities for some kids to come here,” said Amy Lange, a senior associate for family programs at SFMOMA.

According to Lange, Family Days are held three times a year at SFMOMA, and kids between the ages of four and 11 often come with their caregivers.

In addition to residents who live near the museum, the Family Days encourage new patrons to come see the installations with their children.

For example, Silvia Fernandez, who accompanied her daughter and a classmate to the museum, shared that it was their first time at SFMOMA. Fernandez liked how the children could explore different exhibits and find out what styles resonated with them.

“They believe that they can create their own masterpieces that will be displayed in the museum one day. I think it’s really inspiring,” Fernandez said.

Started in 2016, according to SFMOMA’s website, Free Family Days are just one of the museum’s many community outreach events.

Others include First Thursdays, which allows Bay Area residents free admission to the museum on the first Thursday of every month, and Free Community Days, which celebrate local and community artists in addition to the museum’s current exhibition.

SFMOMA also maintains a gallery with murals from local artists that is always open to the public. Additionally, the museum features many exhibits with both modern and contemporary art. These two art styles were created to portray the artist’s feelings and evoke feelings in the viewer, according to Yulia Garamova*, an art critic with a Master of Fine Arts degree.

“Everything now comes from the artist’s internal feelings,” Garamova said.

Ultimately, the museum combines the cultural impact of art with a large and appreciative community. SFMOMA inspires children and adults alike to appreciate all types of art and to remember to embrace their creative side.

*This interview was conducted in Russian, and the responses were translated into English.