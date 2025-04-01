The girls’ varsity softball team went toe-to-toe with the Hillsdale Knights, on Tuesday, March 25th. Despite losing suffering a loss to the Knights, the Scots still have a chance at winning the league.
ScotCenter Live: Girls Varsity Softball Game V. Hillsdale 3/25
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Bailey Chinnan, Rowan Sheng, and Emilia Bateman • April 1, 2025
About the Contributors
Nathan Turnbeaugh, Scotcenter Video Producer
Nathan Turnbeaugh (Class of 2026) is an avid second-year video producer for Scot Scoop who looks forward to covering campus events and shedding light on the niches of the Carlmont community. In his day-to-day, you can find him biking around Belmont, studying in the library, or working on his latest sewing project.
Bailey Chinnan, Broadcast Editor
Bailey Chinnan (Class of 2026) enjoys listening to Ken Carson, volunteering, running, and following Atlanta sports. He records and edits podcasts for Scot Scoop and loves to meet new people. You can find him volunteering with YMSL or complaining about the Falcons (Superbowl Incoming).
Rowan Sheng, Staff Writer
Rowan Sheng is a sophomore and first-year journalist at Carlmont High School. He is excited about his first year writing stories for the Scot Scoop. In his free time, he enjoyed wrestling for Carlmont, and the Stanford wrestling club. He is a part of YMSL and enjoys volunteering with his mother on the weekends.
Emilia Bateman, Broadcast Editor
Emilia (Emma) Bateman is currently a junior and this is her second year in Carlmonts journalism program. She is currently making podcasts for Scot Center. She enjoys covering and learning about subjects surrounding the arts. Outside of school she enjoys doing art, listing to music, and going to the movies with friends. 2024-2025