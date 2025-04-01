The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News
Scot Scoop News

ScotCenter Live: Girls Varsity Softball Game V. Hillsdale 3/25

Nathan Turnbeaugh, Bailey Chinnan, Rowan Sheng, and Emilia BatemanApril 1, 2025

The girls’ varsity softball team went toe-to-toe with the Hillsdale Knights, on Tuesday, March 25th. Despite losing suffering a loss to the Knights, the Scots still have a chance at winning the league.

