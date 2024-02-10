Scots defeat Ravens in season finale

Alyssa Bish Freshman Delaney Kumer fakes out a Sequoia defender while making a run toward the goal. Because she executed her move well, Kumer separated herself from the defender. This gave her enough time to pass to a teammate.

Carlmont’s JV girl’s soccer team defeated Sequoia 4-1 in the Scots’ last game of the season on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Carlmont. The Scots showed pride and confidence as they dominated the Ravens.

“We went in trying to do our best, have a good closeout to the season, and beat Sequoia,” said junior Samantha Bishop.

The game started off slow as the Scots struggled to find their rhythm. During the opening minutes of the game, the Ravens had many chances on goal but failed to execute.

The pace of the game picked up when a Ravens sophomore midfielder dribbled down the sideline, attacking the Scots, and giving Sequoia momentum. 11 minutes into the first half, a Ravens midfielder received the ball from a corner kick and scored to give them a 1-0 lead.

After the goal, the Scots persisted and did not let their guard down. They had many shots on goal, and had dominant possession in the Ravens’ half. They were constantly putting pressure on the Ravens, eventually leveling the game. Freshman Gianna Armanini received the ball and shot it to get the Scots back in the game, leveling the score at 1-1.

The Scots went into halftime tied with the Ravens. Team captains Zara Dijcks, Samantha Bishop, and Eva Gonzales kept the team’s confidence elevated, as the game wasn’t over.

“We knew we were down a goal in the first minutes of the game, and going into the game our intention was to show them who we were. We all just kept our heads high,” Dijcks said.

Towards the middle of the second half, both teams were knocking on the door of the opposition. There were many chances to score, but many were missed.

Suddenly, Carlmont freshman Anya Srivistava made a run, dribbling past a Ravens defender, and shot the ball into the net to give the Scots the 2-1 lead.

Following this momentum switch with 14 minutes to go in the game, the Scots maintained possession and control. They had many chances, wearing the Ravens down. With four minutes left in the game, a Sequoia defender committed a handball in the penalty area.

The Scots converted the following penalty kick to give themselves the 3-1 lead. Freshman Delaney Kumer took the penalty for the Scots, and placed the ball in the bottom right corner, assuring the Scots this lead.

The Scots remained dominant in the final minutes of the game. Kumer lofted the ball over the Raven’s defense from a free-kick, combining with freshman Bianca Lopez for the goal.

Carlmont finished the season strong with a final score of 4-1, coming in first place at the top of the Peninsula Athletic League.

“We finished the job, and we played with pride to show our seniors some love,” Gonzales said.