Scots tie with Knights in first game of the season

After spending most of the match in a locked 1-0 stalemate, the Scots tied it up by running one last-minute ball past Hillsdale’s goalie to end the match with a 1-1 draw.

This tie is something that everyone on the JV girls soccer team is very satisfied with. For their first serious game, facing an opponent like Hillsdale was a challenge and were glad to pull through with a tie.

“Hillsdale’s a league above us, so they were definitely a tough opponent. Since our only other game was just a scrimmage, I’m really happy that we played so well,” said Naomi Prince, a junior outside back for the Scots.

Throughout the match, the Knights certainly didn’t let up; right from the start the Scots were challenged on defense. About 10 minutes into the first half, the Knights scored the first goal of the game.

“Definitely the toughest part was was right before they scored,” said Alyssa Bish, a freshman forward for the Scots. “We weren’t communicating enough and it was a bit frustrating.”

Soon after the goal was scored, however, injury struck the Knights. One of their players went down in a struggle for the ball but didn’t end up leaving the field. She stayed and kept on playing. Following this event, the game was more or less at a standstill until halftime, with the ball appearing almost locked to the middle of the field.

“In the first half, we were struggling to pass the ball quickly, having center-mids just let go of the ball more, and playing the goalie back to clear the ball. Things weren’t looking great in the first half, for sure,” said Oscar Vazquez, the head coach of the Scots.

Things picked up for the Scots in the second half. The ball spent more and more time in the Knights’ territory as the match progressed but still struggled to make it through Hillsdale’s determined defense.

“The second half was when we started connecting the passes and communicating more. We weren’t just kicking around, but placing the ball where we wanted it,” Bish said.

With two minutes remaining in the match, the Scots finally overcame Hillsdale’s resistance and scored the last goal, ultimately ending the game with a 1-1 tie.

“I’m really happy with how it turned out. Hillsdale definitely had some quality players, and that’s why I’m really happy about the outcome because we did really great,” Vazquez said.

Hillsdale being a tough challenger, this tie is a victory for the Scots and will reflect on their future matches in a positive light. Though they won’t be holding practices or games until after the Thanksgiving break, this match was very important to the team and the Scots are optimistic to resume playing.

“For our first real game to go this well is amazing. It’s pretty important as it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the season, like how hard we have to work to get to where we want to be. I’m super excited to keep playing and face even better opponents,” Bish said.