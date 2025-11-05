Scots fall short in CCS playoffs

The Scots captains smile for a picture after their last game of the season. The parents drove down to Los Gatos to cheer them on one last time. The moment captured pride and emotion as the football season came to a close. “I don’t know where I’d be in life without football,” said Callie Hernandez.

In a tight game that came down to the final play, the Carlmont Scots varsity girls flag football team lost to the Los Gatos Wildcats with a score of 13-12. The recent quarterfinal loss eliminated the team from the Central Coast Section (CCS) playoffs.

The Scots started the game off fiercely, setting the tone for the rest of the match. From the opening kickoff, the Scots played with energy, coordination, and support from the sideline.

“Today, the energy was high. Everybody was there, not to win, but to support each other and play like a team, and I think that’s what made today’s game so good,” said Scots captain Callie Hernandez.

The defense reacted swiftly to the Wildcats’ offense, keeping the score tied at 0-0 by the end of the first quarter. The offense then began to find its rhythm and pushed the ball through into the end zone at the beginning of the second quarter.

“My first impression of Carlmont was that they were very fast, very disciplined, and hardworking,” said Los Gatos captain Sophie Riese.

Right before the start of the second half, the Los Gatos offense found its spark and marched the ball down the field with precision. Scoring two touchdowns and making a single one-point conversion, the Wildcats ended the first half with a 13-6 lead.

Even though the Scots were down seven points, the players kept their heads up and maintained high confidence. Halfway through the third quarter, the Scots offense scored another touchdown. The sidelines constantly cheered the team on through the bitter cold, displaying teamwork and sportsmanship.

“That was the first game where we were all in the same mindset, and that is all I ever wanted for my team. We were together, not just as a team, but as a family,” Hernandez said.

The game ended in a buzzer-beating block by the Wildcat defense, sparking heartfelt emotion within the team. Following a 13-12 loss in their last game of the season, the Scots expressed boundless appreciation for their seniors.

“After the game, we let the seniors know how much they truly built this program into what it is now. It hurts for us to see them go, but we are so proud of everything they did,” said Carlmont coach Sam Levy.

The last game of the season ended on a bittersweet note, with parents wrapping their arms around emotional players, the cold field filled with tears, pride, and support as the 2025 flag football season came to a close.

“I’ve seen my team grow into better people, and it’s been the most amazing experience I’ve ever had in my life. This year just felt special in my heart,” Hernandez said.