Scots fall to Ravens in close final league game

Lauren Roberts Carlmont’s Austin Sotto attempts to run the ball upfield for the Scots. Sequoia’s Randy Nunez charged in, closed the gap and prepared for a tackle. “Our chemistry’s great. Even after losses, we’re right back in the group chat asking, ‘What can we do better?’” Nunez said.

The Carlmont Scots varsity football team fell to the Sequoia Ravens 35-34 in a tense rivalry matchup on senior night, Oct. 25 at Carlmont High School.

The Scots led for nearly the entire game, but Sequoia made a late comeback with a field goal in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to win by a single point.

Carlmont opened strong and struck midway through the first quarter with a touchdown and extra point to take a 7-0 lead. Sequoia responded early in the second quarter to even the score, but the Scots answered with back-to-back touchdowns to extend their lead to 21-7.

The Ravens narrowed the gap before halftime, scoring to make it 21-14. By the third quarter, momentum began to shift as Sequoia’s offense found its rhythm and cut the lead to 21-20.

Carlmont regained control early in the fourth quarter, but Sequoia swiftly tied the score again at 28-28. With eight minutes to go, the Scots took what looked like a promising 34-28 lead before the Ravens scored one final touchdown and extra point to take their first and final lead of the night, ending the game at 35-34.

“There were bright spots; we just didn’t close the deal. We put up 34 points, which is really good. There were some things we’ve been trying to get done offensively all year that finally showed up in this game, but it wasn’t quite enough,” said Carlmont head coach Eric Rado.

Carlmont player Brody Zirelli said the Scots’ offense had grown despite this loss.

“Obviously not the result we wanted, but I think we performed at a higher level than in some other games this season. Every scoring play, seeing our plays hit, there’s nothing more you can ask for,” Zirelli said.

Randy Nunez, a Ravens player, credited his team’s perseverance for the comeback win.

“The start wasn’t too hot, but we came out swinging. Every bad play, we got back up with a good one,” Nunez said.

Sequoia head coach Frank Mems praised both teams’ determination in the matchup.

“It’s always going to be a close game with Carlmont. I have love and respect for their coaching staff and players, and this game was nothing less than that,” Mems said.

Despite the Scots’ loss, Rado emphasized the team’s goals of progress and growth for the next season.

“Consistency and buy-in are what we need to improve on as a team. Next season’s a long way off, but it’s about winning one day at a time, success every single day,” Rado said.

The Ravens now look to secure a spot in the CCS playoffs, while the Scots turn their focus to offseason training and continued development for next year.