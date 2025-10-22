Scots suffer narrow loss in hard-fought game

Taylor Butcher The Scots scored a touchdown by running the ball down the field and through the end zone. A Menlo-Atherton player tried to pull her flags. Since the Carlmont player escaped without being deflagged, the touchdown is viable.

The Carlmont Scots girls varsity flag football team lost to the Menlo-Atherton Bears in a nail-biting overtime that ended with a score of 19-18 on Menlo-Atherton’s senior night, Oct. 20.

The game started with traditional senior night celebrations, with each Menlo-Atherton senior getting a special shoutout and the chance to strut down a walkway with friends, family, and posters. Going into the game, players across the field felt anxious.

“In the start, I was really nervous, so I was not doing the best. I just wanted to play for the seniors,” said Menlo-Atherton senior Mae Kunihiro.

The Scots wasted no time at the start of the first quarter to set the tone for the game. From the opening kickoff, they played with energy and encouragement, executing a series of plays that advanced them down the field. The offense moved swiftly with confidence, combining powerful passes with sharp runs. Within the first five minutes, the Scots broke through into the end zone and scored a touchdown.

“I try to just think of the next play, focus on what I’m trying to do, and execute the best I can,” said Carlmont player Samantha Tow.

Sustaining the powerful tone from the first quarter, the Scots continued to portray the toughness coach Sam Levy instilled in them throughout the second quarter. With parents and players cheering from the sidelines, the offense quickly snapped passes and pushed down the field. At 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Scots scored their second touchdown, raising the score to 12-0.

"We were down in the first half, but we just had the motivation to keep going. Once my team motivated me and they gave me a little pep talk, I picked it up," Kunihiro said.

The Menlo-Atherton team’s encouragement shone through their fierce offense, precise catches, and communication. They steadily moved the ball down the field and challenged Carlmont’s defense. In the second half, Menlo-Atherton scored two touchdowns, bringing them back into the game.

“My coaching philosophy is probably just always positivity, trying to stay positive in situations where we’re down because once you kind of lose where you are mentally, you have lost the game,” Levy said.

With a tie of 12-12 by the end of the second quarter, the game proceeded into overtime. Each team was given four untimed plays. Both teams persisted with confidence, each scoring a touchdown. However, under pressure from the strong offense of Menlo-Atherton, the Scots lost 19-18.

“Everybody played strong, even when things weren’t going our way. What ended up being the difference in the game was a tipped pass that deflected right into their hands,” Levy said.

At the end of the game, Menlo-Atherton’s seniors felt bittersweet about ending one of their last high school flag football games. The seniors reflected together on all the happy memories they experienced over their flag football careers.

“We’re all so close, and I love them so much. Going to In-N-Out after the game is really fun. Our coaches are so funny, and I think that’s what keeps us going,” Kunihiro said.

To the players, flag football is not just about winning, but about community.

“I built such strong bonds with them, so it’s really sad to leave everybody,” Kunihiro said after her victorious senior night game.