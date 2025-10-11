Scots Swing Against Knights

Sophomore Sophia Luscri faces uphill to aim her ball at the far away hole. She carefully swung to ensure that her ball did not roll down the slope of the course. She stayed on the green and perfected her aim which allowed her to finish the course with a score of 58. “I think Carlmont did well today. They could’ve been better but still pretty good,” said Hillsdale sophomore Kayla Corcoran.

The Carlmont Scots varsity girls golf team fell short against the Hillsdale Knights at the Peninsula Golf and Country Club on Oct. 6, with a final score of 249-263.

This match was the first varsity game for many of the players. Half of the team consisted of freshmen and sophomores, competing relatively well despite the higher division.

“This was a great opportunity for the girls because we typically don’t get to play such fancy courses,” said Head Coach Hari Kurup. “We don’t see such fast greens; the putting is different, the bunkers are different, the fairways were nicer, so it was a good experience for the girls.”

Regardless of the loss, Kurup was satisfied with his team’s performance and viewed the match as preparation for the future Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) finals.

“ I was just happy with how the girls played. I’m sure the next time they play, they will be less nervous. — Hari Kurup

Lasting three hours, the game included nine holes, from 10 to 18, on the Peninsula Course. Teeing off earlier than scheduled, sophomore Tessa Lee and freshman Saanya Vaish went first. Seniors Carolina Miyazono and Lindsay Wong followed, with sophomores Sophia Luscri and Charlotte Pearson as the last group.

The par for the nine holes was 37, and Lee was the best performer on Carlmont’s team, scoring a 41 for the course. Along with this record, other Scots showed their growth when faced with this exclusive course.

“This is my first varsity match. Every shot that I took didn’t go the way that I wanted, but something I did well is that on one hole I shot a five,” Pearson said.

Players agreed that the conditions were optimal and the course was very scenic.

“My favorite part of the course was the view. It was a great day today,” Pearson said.

The Knights shared the same sentiment, praising the layout.

“My favorite part of the course was hole fifteen, it was a downhill par 3,” said Hillsdale player Kayla Corcoran. “It’s a beautiful course.”

Practicing four days a week, the Scots prepare for matches by practicing their chipping and putting on the range. This is a routine that the Scots will carry on to future matches, specifically targeting their technique for upcoming games.



“In the future, we will work on all the swings, so slowing down and not rushing the process of setting up,” Kurup said.

The team’s goal of qualifying for PAL finals will be determined by the Scots’ next two matches, the first of which is again against Hillsdale.

The Scots leave the course looking forward to the future games against the Knights, prioritizing a positive attitude.

“The best part of golf is playing with friends. No matter the outcome, being with my teammates was fun, and this match was a great experience,” Pearson said.