Scots triumph over Knights in comeback victory

Jalen Wong Carlmont junior Noah Meeks jumps as he prepares to spike the ball onto the opponent’s half. Meeks brought his arm back to create more momentum and forcefully strike the ball. The Scots found it difficult in the early sets to get going offensively.

The Carlmont Scots varsity boys volleyball team triumphed over the Hillsdale Knights with a 3-2 victory on Friday, March 28.

The Scots, down 2-0 after the first two sets, were able to produce a comeback leading to the win, extending their win streak to two games since their loss to the Mills Vikings. The Scots are now 9-5 overall and third place in the league. The loss brought the Knights to a 6-11 record overall and sixth place in the league.

The Scots came to a slow start in the first set with multiple service errors, increasing the Knights’ lead. The latter half of the set featured a back-and-forth between the two teams, at one point tied 16-16.

Despite being stuffed twice in one rally, a successful attack from Carlmont sophomore Aeron Gurskis increased the Scots’ lead to four points. However, the Knights were quick to respond, and miscommunication between the Scots led to the Knights going on an 8-2 run, ultimately winning the set 25-23.

“Our team chemistry was great, just the way we played together,” said Hillsdale head coach Dwight Crump. “Our offensive strength was good, and defense was awesome.”

Going into the second set, it was neck and neck for much of the first half. It wasn’t until the latter half of the set that the Knights went on the offensive, leading 23-20. After a strong defensive stand, they managed to win the set 25-21.

“They played dynamite,” Crump said. “Knowing that we’re short-handed two of our best hitters, they played at a level I expected them to.”

It looked as if the victory was in the hands of the Knights as they took a 7-3 lead early into the third set after an emphatic spike by Hillsdale sophomore Austin Chen.

“We had a lot of inconsistencies up and down those first two sets, and we finally started getting a sense of urgency,” said Carlmont head coach Daniel Nelson.

Still, the Scots rebounded, tying the third set at 18-18 after a stuff from Carlmont senior Rohan Rajagopal.

“ Once they got that bite in them, it carried over to the next set, and I told them it doesn’t mean anything now that we’re in the fifth set, now we’re even 2-2. — Daniel Nelson

The Scots built off their momentum after two back-to-back aces by Carlmont sophomore Tyler Louie late in the set to give them the lead 22-21. The two teams seesawed, taking the third set to extra points, where the Scots prevailed 29-27, keeping their hopes alive.

“I don’t like spotting another team two sets before we do that, but they kind of sparked us to fight for it a little bit more,” Nelson said.

The Scots fed off their success in the previous set, establishing a 7-5 lead to begin, and from there, they scored seven unanswered points, bringing the score to 14-5.

“We did a great job pushing through the five-set game,” Louie said. “Our energy was high towards the end; it was really good.”

The Scots pushed on, eventually taking a 21-9 lead following two consecutive points from Jonathan Edwards before they took the fourth set 25-12.

In the fifth set, the Knights were on a roll, taking an 8-1 lead. However, the Scots climbed their way back, tying it at 12-12 before Rajagopal sealed the game with a smash, bringing the score to 15-13 and winning a 3-2 comeback victory.

“We were just kind of lackadaisical in the fifth set, letting balls drop on serve-receive,” Nelson said. “To come back from eight one, like very low percentage when it’s a set to 15, and it was amazing to see the fight.”

Nelson hopes the down-to-the-wire win was a step in the right direction for the Scots as they prepare for crucial matchups.

“I’m just hoping that everything begins to gel right before we move into crunch time,” Nelson said. “We have three tournaments and then the rest of league, and we’re looking to finish strong and make playoffs.”