Scots vanquish Fighting Knights

Carlmont’s varsity boys lacrosse team was off to a rough start against Hillsdale Fighting Knights, however, later gains towards the end of the second quarter allowed Carlmont to get a 9-3 win on Tuesday, April 12.

According to defenseman senior, Alec Perkins, many of Carlmont’s players were out of the game due to injuries from previous games and sicknesses.

“We are missing quite a few players actually, both because of the flu and because of injuries from our previous game [against Sequoia],” Perkins said.

Neither the Scots nor the Fighting Knights scored during the first quarter, however, one of Carlmont’s players was left with an ankle injury giving Carlmont a disadvantage. This, however, did not stop Carlmont from achieving its victory.

According to Carlmont Head Coach, Todd Irwin, the game opened slowly, which was out of character for Carlmont’s lacrosse team.

“We opened slow; you know, we sort of don’t usually open that slow,” said Irwin.

After four minutes into the second quarter, the Fighting Knights scored the first point of the game, this, however, did not phase Clermont who quickly came back from behind.

“What we managed to do was resettle, get into an offense set and do our plays, and let what we know works carry us through the game,” Irwin said.

With Carlmont continuing a strong offense, they were able to achieve a score of 5-1 at the end of the second quarter, leaving Carlmont confident with their position and Hillsdale reevaluating their game strategies in an attempt not to end the game in defeat.

Despite Hillsdale reevaluating their game plans, their efforts were not enough to catch up to Carlmont with a five-point difference throughout the third and fourth quarters.

The Fighting Knights fought hard against Carlmont; Hillsdale Head Coach, Brian Bent, states what is needed to work on after their defeat.

“One thing we could work on is trying to get the ball after we make a stop on defense, getting the ball up the field, and getting it a little more quickly,” Bent said.