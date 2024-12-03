Seniors finish college applications as deadlines draw nearer

William Kaldenbaugh Many college pennants are hung up on the walls of the College and Career Center, giving Carlmont students the chance to see some of the schools they could apply to.

As submission deadlines get closer, many Carlmont seniors are wrapping up their college applications.

For some, college applications have been an extremely stressful experience filled with anxiety, stress, and late nights. However, some students did most of their work early and comfortably submitted their applications on time.

“I started my college applications all the way back in the summer,” said August Steunenberg, a senior at Carlmont High School. “Everything I could have done was finished, so I already had it submitted.”

Ever since the beginning of the school year, representatives from colleges nationwide have visited Carlmont to help students choose which schools they want to apply to.

“I’m sure lots of students do find it very helpful,” Steunenberg said. “Especially for more of those technical applications as you get into more prestigious schools like Stanford and Harvard.”

Moreover, connecting with an official college representative can benefit applicants.

“It does give a little bit of a lift for some of those applications,” said Stephanie Jacobovitz, a college and career specialist at Carlmont. “It also provides students with a contact so they can ask questions about the application.”

Additionally, students have taken advantage of newly-introduced resources, like the College and Career Center’s official Instagram account, to keep track of important deadlines.

“I started the Scots College and Career Instagram page in September,” Jacobovitz said. “I thought it would be really helpful, especially because that’s how students communicate with one another.”

Meanwhile, some juniors and even some underclassmen hope to get a head-start and have already started preparing for college applications.

“Last summer, I went to a camp at UCLA,” said Chase Daru, a sophomore at Carlmont. “I wanted to see what the campus was like.”

Starting early helps prospective students figure out where they want to go after high school and get advice from outgoing seniors.

“At UCLA, the campus was big, and my classes were big,” Daru said. “That made me realize that I like smaller colleges.”

Many counselors suggest exploring different colleges and campuses while prioritizing passion over prestige.

“I always suggest going and visiting in the summer into senior year,” Jacobovitz said. “Take a time when you can visit these schools.”

Now, seniors are relieved to finally submit their applications, as it takes a lot of stress off their shoulders.

“When I submitted my application, I felt good because it was finally over,” Steunenberg said. “I’m very happy that I got it all done on time.”