Slashers get slashed

Scream (2022), the fifth installment of the Scream series, is a satire remake of all the prior slasher films.

The movie while obviously satire and seemed to be more of a tired and unimaginative remake of the original films still surprisingly donned on darker societal aspects of life than the previous films.

The movie introduced new characters, almost all of which had some form of connection to the previous films overall caused some major pacing issues within the film. While some scenes seemed to dawn on forever, others passed by more forgettable than memorable.

When the movie started getting boring with useless gore and a corny plotline, the legacy characters came in time to assist the new runners of the film both figuratively and literally.

While this film connects the new characters to the past characters, they still have their own plot and story that could have been interesting if it wasn’t for the bad acting.

The new main characters are all relatives to the previous slasher stars whether being the illegitimate child of the first Ghostface murderer to being a niece or nephew of a previous victim, which gave for a more interesting storyline.



The acting which was obviously overdramatic for the purpose of comedy broke the fourth wall multiple times which took away from the general horror-like feel of the movie.

Throughout they made many comments on elevated horror and the changes of classic vs modern horror films and how they wished to have more new generation aspects of horror, making it change from satirical slasher to satirical elevated horror.

The original 1996 Scream, had proper pacing, was more comedic, and was able to make an 80-minute film feel like an hour. It had a proper storyline and legacy characters weren’t rushed into the film. Wes Craven was alive and a newly born director and was one of the best horror movie directors and created the Scream franchise along with the new genre of slasher films.

One of his other main film franchises A Nightmare on Elm Street is a good example of the less satirical and more storyline-driven horror film that we would love to see more of.

Overall I give the movie three and a half stars as it had good comedy relief but still had many issues, with slow pacing scenes, especially at the start of act 2. The majority of the legacy characters came at the worst time as it was terribly paced but the ending was more unique and enjoyable as the characters came together to end Ghostface.

RATING: [star rating=”3.5?]