Song recommendations to add to your playlist

Music apps are used by people of all ages to escape a world full of work and stress.

Music has been a consistent source of entertainment that has provided comfort and inspiration over the past few years. Each year, more and more artists are releasing new songs that can be hard to keep up with. To help you get organized, here is a list of recommended songs for a variety of music preferences.

“BIGGER” – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s visual album film “Black is King” hit the ground running with inspiring songs such as “BIGGER.” The lyrics read like a poem and have earned nothing but praise from fans worldwide.

“Golden” – Harry Styles

“Golden” by Harry Styles was released in 2019 as a part of his most popular album, “Fine Line.” This indie-pop song is perfect for long car rides and belongs on everyone’s playlist.

“LUCID” – Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama is an upcoming Japanese-born artist who specializes in alternative, indie, and pop songs. Her song “LUCID” has over 20 million streams on Spotify, and with its fast-paced dance-pop beat, this song deserves a spot on everyone’s playlist.

“Generation Why” – Conan Gray

23-year-old singer Conan Gray touched hearts with his song “Generation Why,” connecting the dots between the Millennial generation and Generation Z. This song falls under the soft indie or pop category and is part of one of his most popular albums: “Sunset Season.”

“Motion Sickness” – Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers’ most-streamed song, “Motion Sickness,” deserves the amount of listens it has. The classic indie song features relatable lyrics, making it a piece worth listening to.

<br /> Most used music streaming platforms by Avery Wong

“Under Pressure” – Bowie and Queen

One of the most iconic collaborations of the 1980s featuring David Bowie and Queen produced the hit song “Under Pressure.” The song has over one billion streams on Spotify and is passed on through generations.

“Do It Like This” – P1Harmony

South Korean band P1Harmony started 2022 off right by releasing their fast-paced pop song “Do It Like This.” It is the most-streamed song of their recent album “DISHARMONY: find out.”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” – Taylor Swift

Don’t be driven away from the longevity of the song; Taylor Swift makes it well worth the whole 10 minutes of “All Too Well.” Originally released in 2012, Swift has proved her music to be truly timeless with her 2021 rerecordings of her old classic songs in her new album “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

“So Beautiful” – DPR IAN

With his most streamed song on Spotify, DPR IAN is able to perfectly capture his unique R&B sound with the hit song “So Beautiful.” The full album was released in 2021 featuring singers such as South Korean artists DPR LIVE and CL.

“Falling” – Chase Atlantic

Released in 2016, Chase Atlantic’s “Falling” has over 21 million streams on Spotify. The band is an Australian-based trio with a variety of songs guaranteed to attract a multitude of listeners.

Music has evolved over the years but the feeling of listening to your favorite song has stayed the same. Music has, and always will, positively impact everyone regardless of if you like soft-rock or classical.