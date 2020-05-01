The Boredom Blog: Physical activity

Online connection and individual entertainment are excellent ways to pass some time, though it is also essential and healthy to be active, even when you’re stuck at home. Physical activities such as hiking, going on walks, working out, and biking are great ways to stay healthy through these difficult months.

Most hiking areas are still open to the public, and people are encouraged to hike alone or with those they are in quarantine with. Long hikes allow you to release some pent-up energy and provide for a good exercise option.

Long walks around your neighborhood also have similar benefits. If a place to hike is not readily available, going on a walk can help clear your head and present an opportunity for a change of scenery. I like going on walks and hikes to get out of my house and make me feel healthier and well-exercised.

Working out at your house also allows you to stay healthy – even just doing basic workouts work up a sweat. There are hundreds of workout videos on YouTube and online that allow you to have a virtual workout class for free. It isn’t the same as a real workout class, but it is a suitable replacement for those stuck at home.

Biking is another great way to exercise, even allowing for some social connection as well. My brothers often go on bike rides with their friends, allowing them to spend time together while also being able to socially distance and respect the shelter-in-place.

As I go on walks, I often see people connecting socially while also maintaining the 6-foot distance ordered by the California government. Neighbors can set up lawn chairs at the edge of someone’s lawn, and the others could sit on their front porch. This is a great way to connect while still being conscious of the current COVID-19 situation.

It is easy to stay inside all day doing work and other activities. Still, it is equally important to go outside and do some physical activity to maintain both your physical and mental health, especially during this unique situation.