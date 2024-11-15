The clear solution

RECYCLED WATER AT EAST BAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT

The Bay Area already has multiple facilities recycling wastewater for industrial and irrigation use.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), for example, has plants with the capacity to recycle 2.5 million gallons of wastewater per day (mgd), according to Zoe Lake, a Wastewater Control Representative at EBMUD.

Wastewater facilities use a three-step process to clean and disinfect incoming wastewater, creating safe, usable water.

These treatments remove enough contaminants for safe irrigation or industrial use. However, a fourth step must be added to the process for the water to be potable.

This fourth step involves disinfecting the water with ozone, filtering it through active carbon, clearing chemicals and salt with reverse osmosis, and using UV light for advanced oxidation.

EBMUD does not currently treat water to the potable stage, primarily due to the plentiful drinking water supply in the Bay Area, according to Lake.

While not directly producing drinking water, the recycled water produced by these facilities can be used in some applications as a substitute for potable water. This allows the potable water to be conserved for more essential purposes, such as drinking and other household uses.

Currently, one of the primary barriers to increased recycled water usage is infrastructure.

“We’re working to match the need to what we produce. To plan for the infrastructure to make that so means adding pipelines to be able to treat and deliver that water,” said Andrea Pook, a spokesperson for EBMUD.

While the EBMUD plants have a capacity of 2.5 mgd, the typical daily production is less than that because of the lack of demand.

“We want to be able to match what people want, but people don’t want it yet, and they’re not ready to take it yet,” Lake said.

As the Bay Area population grows, this demand may change, but for now, the current EBMUD facilities meet the recycled water needs of their residents.