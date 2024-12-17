Toxic masculinity: poisoning the minds of generations

A dimmed bedroom filled with the soft hum of fluorescent lights and the faint laughter from the television screen showing “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was social activist Ron Blake’s turning point while he prepared to swallow the pills that would end his life.

A single trivial moment from the show — a joke that made him laugh, broke through the suffocating silence and convinced him not to commit suicide at 10:44 p.m.

He says his struggles with mental health began in 2015 after enduring an alleged sexual trauma when three men broke into his apartment, held him down, raped and beat him.

Blake’s near-suicide stemmed from unprocessed trauma after a sexual assault and society’s failure to respond to his case. Masculinity failed Blake in many ways that day.

On the night of the rape, Blake managed to break free and make a 911 call letting the emergency dispatcher hear his attack live. He says the dispatcher was listening to it as it was happening.

“Four police officers arrived at my home in downtown Phoenix, and I was surrounded by the three perpetrators. I only had my underwear on. They were blood-splattered. They were ripped. There were dapples of blood around my loft, along with broken furniture,” Blake said.

Despite his report to the police, along with his live recording of the attack, he wasn’t given the justice he deserved, according to Blake.

“A former FBI agent was brought in and did a detailed investigation on my case, and his report stated that the police treated me differently that night. He said it was because I was a male, and it became clear to many people that, because I’m a gay man, they just didn’t take it seriously,” Blake said.

“ A former FBI agent was brought in and did a detailed investigation on my case, and his report stated that the police treated me differently that night. He said it was because I was a male, and it became clear to many people that, because I’m a gay man, they just didn’t take it seriously. — Ron Blake

Numerous organizations, including the National Women’s Law Center and federal prosecutors nationwide, stepped in to advocate for his case. However, despite their best attempts to reopen his case, the investigation never moved forward, and the alleged perpetrators were never arrested.

“With all these people who came in to help me, I still haven’t been able to get justice. And to me, that’s just troubling because I had all the men right there,” Blake said.

He says toxic masculinity not only failed him in the aftermath of his assault but also stifled his ability to speak openly about the trauma. Society pressured him to remain silent, embodying the cultural belief that men should “tough it out” rather than seek help and show vulnerability.

Under the guise of strength and leadership, toxic masculinity is packed with outdated and harmful stereotypes that ultimately harm everyone involved.

Societal standards that perpetuate norms for men lead to a more significant trend of toxic masculinity. The Cambridge Dictionary defines toxic masculinity as “ideas about the way that men should behave that are seen as harmful.”

Professor Davarian Baldwin, the Paul E. Raether Distinguished Professor of American Studies and the founding director of the Smart Cities Research Lab at Trinity College, corroborates that toxic masculinity is also when they repress or limit the full range of ways in which that male individual can express themselves.

Luckily for Blake, rather than conforming to traditional norms, he became a social activist, working to break the stigma of toxic masculinity. By sharing his experiences and advocating for speaking out, he reached more than 30,000 people nationwide.

Besides the current number of people that Blake helped, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 6 million men nationwide suffer from depression, something that can escalate into more serious issues.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says that this rate has only risen in recent years. Through advocacy, Blake reminds others that they aren’t alone and encourages individuals to challenge harmful norms that pressure men to suppress their experiences.

“When those characteristics of masculinity become so strong and so constraining that they contain a fuller range of human behavior and possibility, both for that person and those around them, that’s when it becomes toxic,” Baldwin said.

“Real men don’t cry”

Toxic masculinity statistics reveal the societal impact of these expectations to conform and suppress emotions.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2022, proportionally, for every woman who died by suicide, 3.85 men died.

Even high school students are affected by this representation of masculinity through a trickle-down effect.