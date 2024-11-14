Voting evolves throughout history

A history of voting

Voting has existed as a constant celebration of American identity and unity since the formation of the United States. From early to current-day voting, the freedom of choice has been an essential factor in the American experience.

“The idea that people have a say in their government here in the U.S. is baked into American identity,” said Jarrod Harrison, a history teacher at Carlmont High School.

Voting came from across the sea into America. When colonists landed in North America and established towns and settlements, self-government and voting in many of these townships were commonplace. As many towns were isolated from more official governing powers like the king, representative government was more commonplace to run things in the Americas.

“If you look at American history from 1775 to 2024 or the British system from 1688 to the present, both voting institutions are codified by gradualism,” said Jayson Waller, a history teacher at Carlmont High School.

Voting became a tradition in the colonies, often knitting together communities. Voting methods, such as majority count, were a common way to make decisions regarding town problems and leaders. As voting continued to evolve, and even in this ordinary time, restrictions for voting based on sex, property ownership, and religion were prevalent and restricted suffrage for many individuals in the colonies.

“In those days, there were no secret ballots, so everyone knew how everyone voted. The parties could reward supporters with perks like jobs, money, and groceries for the urban working poor people,” Harrison said.

As time passed, the United States became independent, and voting and elections became more common. Voting was a prominent part of political independence in American culture, similar to today.

“During the 19th century, political parties held rallies and picnics and celebrations around election day to encourage people to turn out and vote,” Harrison said.

However, open voting and elections soon became violent because of the increasing political tensions. Fights often broke out between voters of opposing parties and violence on the streets was common during or after election day.

“The secret ballot came during the Progressive Era to try to break up some of the corruption and, as a result, voting numbers dropped,” Harrison said. “For most of the 20th century, election day was patriotic, displaying the American flag and talking about the ideals of representative government.”