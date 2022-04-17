What your favorite dog breed says about you

Golden Retriever Golden retrievers are a popular breed for a reason, they’re fun, calm, and seem to get along with everyone. If golden retrievers are your favorite, you’re the kind of person that can make everyone feel comfortable. You have an easy-going and optimistic nature, and you love to make people smile. You can be a bit silly at times, but you love your friends and family deeply and would defend them no matter what.

Poodle Poodles are very social and have a stereotype of being a bit high-strung. If poodles are your favorite dog breed, you love to meet new people and exude a certain sense of confidence. You’re generally well-received by others, but you’ll do anything to end up on top when you get into conflict.

Chihuahua Chihuahuas are known for their small stature and a big personality to make up for their size. Like Chihuahuas, you’re confident and a bit bossy. You get very defensive when someone hurts you and will fiercely protect your friends. You take pride in the way that you look and are always trying out new styles of clothing.

Husky If huskies are your favorite dog breed, you are a natural-born leader. You’re strong-willed, determined, and very active. You will do anything to protect your friends and family. You’re a very vocal person, just like huskies, and won’t hesitate to make your voice heard when you have a strong opinion. <br /> 5 Most popular dog breeds in 2022 by Ainsley Colt

Corgi Corgi lovers are very social. You hate being alone, and you love to receive attention from others. You tend to talk a lot, maybe a bit too much at times, but you have an overall positive attitude, and people enjoy being around you. You have an interesting sense of style, a big sweet tooth, and ambitious goals in life.

Pit bull Pit bulls have a reputation for being violent, but this is untrue. If pit bulls are your favorite dog breed, then you know what it’s like to be unfairly judged, and because of this, you have an incredibly open mind. You may appear tough on the outside, but once people get to know you, they realize you’re one of the sweetest people ever.

German shepherd If German shepherds are your favorite breed of dog, then like them, you are strong and athletic. You have the mentality of a leader, and you aren’t afraid of a bit of hard work. You have a strong competitive streak, and you find it difficult to sit still and do nothing. You’re dependable, intelligent, and a fantastic friend.

Pug If your favorite dog breed is a pug, you have an excellent sense of humor. You’re a cheery, energetic person whose favorite hobby is to make people laugh. You may not be the best at sports or coordination in general, but people are drawn to you because of your playful nature. You enjoy physical touch, and you’re very open-minded. You don’t like judging people, and you easily forgive others.

Australian shepherd Australian shepherds have an insane amount of energy and so do the people that love them. If Australian shepherds are your favorite dog breed, you’re very active and happiest when doing any physical activity. You’re very extroverted, and you prefer to be outside looking for adventure. You’re a very curious person, and you love going on long walks to see new things.