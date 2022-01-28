What your favorite One Direction album says about you

With members Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, the band One Direction took the world by storm in 2010 while competing on the British television show “The X-Factor.” The English-Irish boy band released five hit albums before their unfortunate hiatus in 2015. Keep reading to find what your favorite one of their albums says about your personality!

Up All Night

If One Direction’s debut album “Up All Night” is your favorite, you enjoy the classics. This album includes the single “What Makes You Beautiful” that catapulted the band to mainstream popularity. You have a kind and loyal personality and have often been described as being young at heart. You’re an extrovert and truly just want to live life to the fullest.

<br /> One Direction Album Release Dates by Ainsley Colt

Take Me Home

If “Take Me Home” is your favorite One Direction album, you’re probably a hopeless romantic. You’ve definitely caught yourself crying to “Over Again.” Chances are Niall is your favorite member of the band, and you’re a sucker for cheesy love songs. You’re a sentimental person whose friends are very important to them.

Midnight Memories

If “Midnight Memories” is your favorite One Direction album, you have an adventurous personality. Many of the songs on the album have a rock-and-roll feel, especially the titular single “Midnight Memories.” This is reflected in your spontaneous actions and excellent clothing style. You’ve probably seen One Direction’s movie “This Is Us” at least 40 times.

Four

If One Direction’s fourth album, “Four,” is your favorite, then you value good songwriting. You may seem like an introvert until someone gets to know you and discovers your outgoing, fun side. “Stockholm Syndrome” is probably one of your favorite songs ever, and you’d never pass down an opportunity to do a little Irish jig to “Act My Age.” Louis is probably your favorite band member, and you’re still disappointed about “No Control” not getting a proper music video.

Made In The A.M.

If One Direction’s fifth, and hopefully not final, album “Made In The A.M.” is your favorite, then you grew up heavily influenced by 70s and 80s music. You fully support the boys in their solo endeavors, but a One Direction reunion really would solve all of your problems. “If I Could Fly” and “I Want To Write You A Song” have never failed to make you cry. You enjoy going on long walks just listening to music and reflecting on life.