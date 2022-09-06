What your favorite part of fall says about you

The upcoming fall season has stirred excitement for many traditional autumn activities. The different parts of fall that people enjoy can be attributed to their personalities. From pigskin and pumpkins to Pumpkin Spice Lattes, each of these things signify something about your nature.

Fantasy Football

If you’re very into fantasy football or just football, you’re a very outgoing person who enjoys competition and sports. You like to dedicate time to planning who you want to draft for your team and have a backup plan if the person you were targeting gets drafted ahead of you. You also enjoy being prepared for other hobbies and you’re ready to enjoy the competition with your friends.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes

If you associate Pumpkin Spice Lattes (PSLs) with fall, that means that you can be very nostalgic and enjoy doing annual events with friends or family. According to Business Insider, PSLs are perceived to be basic. However, PSLs were created to try something new and became a Starbucks tradition! Since this drink isn’t available year-round, you enjoy every moment you can get with the limited-time drink. This is also true about how you perceive spending time with the people you care about. You enjoy spending as much time with your loved ones and want to make the most of every moment.

Halloween

If you look forward to Halloween, you’re a very festive person. You love to get into the holiday festivities, and maybe you still like to trick-or-treat. You enjoy living in the moment and get to enjoy encapsulating a different persona. You might also enjoy reminiscing on your childhood and miss the small moments you still cherish today.

Thanksgiving

Suppose you believe that Thanksgiving is overlooked and underappreciated. In that case, it probably means that you enjoy the little things and want to make sure that everyone or everything gets the recognition it deserves. If you’re a huge Thanksgiving fan, you’re the type of person to do your best to include everyone in an activity or event.