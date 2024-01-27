The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Americans show optimism about economy

Bowen Yan, Staff WriterJanuary 27, 2024
A+Carlmont+student+spends+money.+According+to+the+U.S.+Bureau+of+Economic+Analysis%2C+consumer+spending+is+increasing.
Bowen Yan
A Carlmont student spends money. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, consumer spending is increasing.

This January, consumer sentiment on the U.S. economy reached its highest level since 2021, according to the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. This continues the upward trend that was reported in December 2023.

In a survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data, perceptions of households’ financial situations have also improved. These recent positive opinions of the economy are in sharp contrast with opinions just months ago in November last year when public sentiment of the economy was poor despite low unemployment and falling inflation. The current perception of the economy is the best it has been in years.

Recession

These figures are in line with some predictions from last year that predicted a soft landing for the economy, where the economy would avoid a recession. “This is another sign that the economy is on track for a soft landing,” said Andrew Hunter, the deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, in a note after the consumer sentiment survey was published.

The unemployment rate is now at 3.7%, comparable with pre-pandemic unemployment levels. Price growth is still slowing, and median 12-month inflation expectations are the lowest they’ve been since January 2021. Overall, the economy is doing well and is improving.

Election

With the 2024 presidential race currently underway, the elections have been on many people’s minds. Since 1951, the incumbent president, or the current president, has always won the presidential race, with the exception of cases when there was a recession just before or during the election.

However, with current events, this trend is not a sure indicator of this year’s results, according to many, including Mark Zandi, an economist for Moody’s Analytics.

“The economy should be something of a tailwind for the president, but it may not be enough of a tailwind, given everything else that’s going on, to reelect him,” Zandi said in an interview with Politico.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Bowen Yan, Staff Writer
Bowen Yan (Class of 2026) is a staff writer for Scot Scoop. Besides Journalism, he enjoys listening to music, cooking, fashion, and art. He strives to create a positive impact through his journalism.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *