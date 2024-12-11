Art studios spark creativity among artists

Marlena Reinshagen On the inside of Art Bias, paintings and works line the walls for people to explore. Artists and community members can enjoy the minds and creativity that surrounds them.

Paintings line the corridor, coloring the blank walls of the building with life. Art pieces hang from bolts and nails, showcasing the minds of many artists who worked in the studio. This is Art Bias.

Founded in 1993, when a group of artists joined together to make the Redwood City Art Center, a nonprofit organization aiming to make studio spaces and a place where artists can show their work was born.

“It was very much created for artists by artists,” said Eilish Lancaster, president and interim treasurer of Art Bias. “Since 1993, we’ve served hundreds of artists on the peninsula by providing affordable studios, free professional development resources and workshops, and exhibiting opportunities and a community of artists interested in each other’s success.”

Eventually, Redwood City Art Center lost its location and moved to San Carlos. Changing its name to Art Bias, other parts of the organization were also changed to keep it alive. Along the way, Art Bias accumulated many local artists, ranging from mixed media to acrylic paint.

“Places like Art Bias provide a space for artists to work and be part of a vibrant community. With over 50 artists under one roof, the artists work together and help each other,” Lancaster said. “I’m always amazed by how much they show up for each other and help each other.”

Artists of all types and backgrounds draw differing inspirations and perspectives to their art, providing different insights and messages to viewers.

“I started playing the piano when I was six years old. I was always interested in art and music and was surrounded by it since I grew up in New York,” said Linda Manes Goodwin, a local artist in the Art Bias community. “I have numerous inspirations when it comes to my art. I have two sisters, and my mother was a model. My grandmother sold garments around the world. I was surrounded by inspiring women my whole life. I took influence from music and movement, and tried to portray beautiful, confident women that are also feminine and graceful.”

Manes Goodwin took a hiatus from art to help raise her kids and support her family. However, starting five years ago, she went back into art, missing a crucial ingredient: studio space. Art Bias helped her gain the studio space necessary, and now, she works with many students, continuing to make art and spreading it throughout the community.

“I get to talk to many of the students that come here to the studio for our mentorship program, and I always remind them to play and to have fun with the art,” Manes Goodwin said.

“Many new artists are constantly producing things that are spectacular,” said Amy Rattner, an artist in the Art Bias community. “It’s fun to be part of a community so you can see the evolution of people’s work.”

Art has been a known stress reliever for many individuals. Art helps the brain decrease stress levels, increase self-reflection, and increase self-awareness. Art is often considered a technique to heal and help work through mental illnesses and help to better other mental disorders.

“For the last few years, we have focused on community programs, bringing art to people who might not have the opportunity. We have wonderful art programs with places like Sequoia High School, as well as organizations like Casa Circolo and One Step Beyond,” Lancaster said.

These programs help to integrate and connect students into the artistic community, as well as expose them to the programs that exist in Art Bias.

“Sometimes, you don’t realize how much art is affected by your mind and mental state,” Rattner said. “So many good things come out of art.”

Art studios across the country help to push for artists’ work and benefits. Art Bias continues to reach out its hands to individuals to be able to express themselves and the importance of art on one’s mind.

“Art really needs a voice in this community,” Rattner said.